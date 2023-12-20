Mets acquire RHP Adrian Houser, OF Tyrone Taylor in trade with Brewers

The Mets made a move on Wednesday to add to their starting pitching and outfield depth, trading for right-hander Adrian Houser and outfielder Tyrone Taylor of the Milwaukee Brewers.

In return, New York is sending over minor league right-hander Coleman Crow to the Brew Crew, SNY's Andy Martino reports.

The deal helps clear money for Milwaukee as Houser is projected to make $5.6 million in arbitration and Taylor $1.7 million in 2024, per MLB Trade Rumors.

Houser went 8-5 with a 4.12 ERA (1.39 WHIP) last season in 23 games (21 starts). He struck out 96 batters in 111.1 innings and walked 34 while allowing 13 home runs.

The 30-year-old has spent seven seasons with the Brewers and has amassed a 31-34 record to go along with a 4.00 ERA (1.36 WHIP) across 129 career games (97 starts).

He joins Luis Severino as newcomers to the Mets' starting rotation as the right-hander figures to slot behind Severino, Kodai Senga and Jose Quintana in the starting five.

Taylor has also spent his entire career in Milwaukee, making his debut in 2019. His first breakout year came in 2021 and over the last three seasons, the righty-swinging outfielder has shown off some power, smacking 39 home runs across 294 games and 847 at-bats.

Last season, Taylor slashed .234/.267/.446 in 81 games. The 29-year-old's a free-swinger, walking just eight times to 55 strikeouts in 231 at-bats last year, but he does have pop (10 homers, 17 doubles in 2023).

He also adds flexibility to the roster as he can play all three outfield positions and has similar numbers against both right and left-handers.

As for Crow -- the player the Mets traded away in the deal -- the right-hander is considered New York's 29th ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline.

He came over from the Los Angeles Angels last season in the deal that sent Eduardo Escobar to Anaheim. The 22-year-old never threw a pitch for the Mets organization as an elbow injury placed him on the IL prior to coming to Queens.

He underwent Tommy John surgery during the summer and won't pitch again until 2024 at the earliest.