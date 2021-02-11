Mets acquiring OF prospect Khalil Lee as part of three-team trade with Royals, Red Sox

Khalil Lee smiling

As part of a three-team trade, the Mets are acquiring outfielder prospect Khalil Lee from the Kansas City Royals.

SNY's Andy Martino first reported that the Mets were involved in the deal, which is also sending Andrew Benintendi from the Boston Red Sox to the Royals, per multiple reports. Franchy Cordero is heading from the Royals to the Red Sox as part of the deal, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Once completed, the deal will send RHP Josh Winckowski from the Mets to the Red Sox, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman. Winckowski had just been acquired by New York in the deal that sent Steven Matz to the Toronto Blue Jays.

The New York Post's Joel Sherman and MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reported that the Mets are also sending a second prospect, who will be named later, as part of the deal.

Lee, a 22-year-old outfielder who hits and throws left-handed, was originally drafted by the Royals in the third round of the 2016 draft.

The No. 8 prospect in the Royals organization, according to MLB.com, Lee was seen as a possible pitching prospect coming out of high school, but has still risen through the Kansas City system fairly quickly as an outfielder thanks to his speed and potential power.

He played 129 games of Double-A ball in 2019, slashing .264/.363/.372 with eight home runs, 51 RBI and 53 stolen bases in 65 attempts.

