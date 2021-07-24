Mets acquire OF Mark Payton from Reds

Mark Payton Reds

The Mets traded for Reds OF Mark Payton on Saturday in exchange for cash considerations.

Payton, 29, who appeared in 32 games for Cincinnati over the last two seasons, batting .175 with seven hits in 40 at-bats, will be optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.



He was designated for assignment by the Reds on July 19, and has slashed .281/.331/.446 in 35 games with Triple-A Louisville in 2021.

In order to make room for Payton, the Mets moved David Peterson to the 60-Day IL.