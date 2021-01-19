Mets acquire LHP Joey Lucchesi from Padres in three-team deal: report

Joey Lucchesi with San Diego

The Mets acquired lefty starter Joey Lucchesi from the San Diego Padres in a three-team deal according to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

In the deal, the Padres acquired Joe Musgrove from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Lucchesi has fallen off a bit since a strong rookie season where he posted a 4.01 ERA and had a K/9 of 10.0. He then had a 4.18 ERA in 2019, and in just three games in 2020, allowed five runs in 5.2 innings (7.94). For his career, he has a 4.21 ERA and a 9.3 K/9, along with a 4.21 FIP.

The Mets are sending Endy Rodriguez, their 14th-ranked prospect, to the Pirates, according to Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com.

