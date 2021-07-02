Mets acquire LHP Anthony Banda from Giants

Ryan Morik
Anthony Banda with Rays
Anthony Banda with Rays

The Mets have acquired LHP Anthony Banda in exchange for minor league infielder Will Toffey, the team announced on Friday.

Banda has 18 big league appearances (five starts) dating back to 2017 with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays. He owns a 6.86 ERA (30 earned runs/39.1 innings) in Triple-A Sacramento this season.

Banda will report to Triple-A Syracuse.

At the MLB level, he has allowed 34 earned runs in 51.1 career innings (596 ERA).

Toffey was slashing .178/.317/.386 with Double-A Binghamton this season.

