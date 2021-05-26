Mets acquire OF Billy McKinney from Brewers

Billy McKinney Brewers uni

In desperate need for outfield depth, the Mets announced a trade on Tuesday night, acquiring outfielder Billy McKinney from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for minor league left-handed pitcher Pedro Quintana.

To make room for McKinney on the 40-man roster, Jordan Yamamoto has been transferred to the 60-Day IL.

Recently DFA’d by the Brewers, McKinney is slashing .207/.260/.359 with nine runs, three doubles, a triple, three home runs, six RBI and a stolen base in 40 games this season.

McKinney, 26, was originally drafted in the first round of the 2013 draft by the Oakland Athletics, and has spent time in the majors with the Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, and Brewers. He has a career slash line of .226/.285/.422 with 21 home runs and 47 RBI in 164 games.

The 17-year-old Quintana was signed by the Mets as a non-drafted free agent this past January.