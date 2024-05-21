Mets ace Kodai Senga back on track; Drew Smith takes step toward return

Two days after not throwing his scheduled bullpen session for the Mets due to triceps tightness, Kodai Senga felt better and was back to throwing on Tuesday with a "light catch", manager Carlos Mendoza said before the game.

As of right now, the injured ace of the Mets pitching staff will throw his bullpen on Friday "if he continues to feel good."

Senga's last bullpen session came on Wednesday of last week, but it's certainly good news that his throwing program seems to be back on track.

Meanwhile, Drew Smith took a step towards a return by throwing a bullpen on Tuesday.

The relief pitcher has been out since April 24 with right shoulder soreness. In 10 appearances this season, Smith owns a 2.70 ERA (1.70 WHIP) with 11 strikeouts in 10 innings. He also has a save in one opportunity.