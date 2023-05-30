Mets 2023 transaction tracker: New York acquires Tyler White from Twins, assigns him to Triple-A

Here is a look at the latest Mets roster moves...

May 30, 3:15 p.m.

The Mets have made an addition to their Triple-A depth, acquiring 1B/3B Tyler White from the Minnesota Twins.

White last appeared at the big-league level back in 2019 with the Dodgers and Astros. Across 256 career MLB games, he has 26 home runs and a .752 OPS.

Through 16 games down in Triple-A this season, White's slashing .259/.386/.414 with two homers and three doubles. The Mets have assigned him to Triple-A Syracuse.

May 19, 6:06 p.m.

The Mets welcome Carlos Carrasco back to the roster as he starts for New York on Friday. To make room for their veteran starter, they optioned LHP Josh Walker to Triple-A Syracuse.

Walker made just one appearance for the Mets this season, May 16 against the Rays, where he pitched an inning and allowed two walks.

The 28-year-old was a non-roster invitee but made the roster and got sent to Syracuse after he finished spring training.

Additionally, RHP Jimmy Yacabonis was reinstated from the IL and designated for assignment.

May 16, 4:11 p.m.

Prior to Tuesday night’s series opener with the Tampa Bay Rays, the Mets optioned David Peterson to Triple-A Syracuse.



After a breakout 2022 season, and strong spring showing, many expected Peterson to be strong depth for the Mets’ starting rotation. That, however, has not been the case so far in 2023.

Peterson has struggled mightily through eight starts, posting an 8.08 ERA and 1.74 WHIP. In his most recent outing, Monday against the Nationals, he allowed six runs over five innings.

With Carlos Carrasco set to rejoin the rotation later this week, Peterson can go back down to Triple-A and work through his kinks.

In a corresponding roster move, the Mets have recalled Josh Walker from Syracuse. The 28-year-old lefty has a 0.68 ERA and 0.90 WHIP through nine appearances this season.

May 14, 11:18 p.m.

The Mets announced prior to Sunday’s doubleheader that they’ve recalled right-hander Dennis Santana from Triple-A.

Santana presumably will help provide the Mets with depth in Game 1 of the double-dip, which will be picked up in the top of the third. In seven big league appearances this season, he has a 7.04 ERA.

In a bit of an interesting corresponding roster move, the Mets have sent Joey Lucchesi down to Syracuse.

The left-hander is the "current" active pitcher in this afternoon’s suspended game. Lucchesi allowed one run on four hits across two innings of work prior to the game being called.

Seth Elledge has been designated for assignment to make room for Santana on the 40-Man roster.

May 1, 4:45 p.m.

Between games of Monday's doubleheader, the Mets selected the contract of left-handed relief pitcher Zach Muckenhirn from Triple-A Syracuse.

In six appearances for Syracuse this season, Muckenhirn has allowed just one run on 10 hits in 11.2 innings pitched (0.77 ERA) while walking four and striking out four.

In a corresponding move, right-hander Denyi Reyes was optioned back to Syracuse. Reyes struggled in his start in Game 1, allowing five runs in one inning.

The Mets also transferred RHP Stephen Ridings to the 60-day Injured List.

April 30, 2:21 p.m.

After Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves was rained out, the Mets announced right-hander Jose Butto's option to Triple-A Syracuse.

A corresponding move was not immediately announced.

The 25-year-old has made two starts for the Mets this season, pitching to a 2.79 ERA over his 9.2 innings.

April 29, 4:55 p.m.

Inclement weather stopped the Mets from playing Saturday, but the team announced right-handed reliever Adam Ottavino was reinstated from the paternity list.

In a corresponding move, the Mets optioned David Peterson to Triple-A Syracuse. The left-hander struggled to start the season. In six starts, he had allowed 25 runs (all earned) on 38 hits over 30.2 innings for a 7.34 ERA (5.37 FIP).

Peterson only walked 10 and struck out 36 during that span, but he was stung for eight home runs, nearly equaling his total of 11 from a season ago and in less than a third as many innings pitched.

April 27, 2:40 p.m.

Veteran reliever Adam Ottavino has been placed on the paternity list, with the Mets recalling RHP Denyi Reyes from Triple-A Syracuse.

In 11 games, Ottavino has a 2.70 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with 11 strikeouts over 10.0 IP this season.

Reyes, 26, has appeared in five games for the Mets this year and has tossed 6.1 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and just three hits allowed.

April 6, 2:35 p.m.

The Mets have claimed right-handed pitcher Edwin Uceta off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates, while transferring reliever Sam Coonrod to the 60-day Injured List.

Uceta, 25, has been optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.

The right-hander has 24 career big league appearances, including 14 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021 and 10 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2022, pitching to a career 6.27 ERA.

Coonrod, dealing with a high-grade lat strain, was originally placed on the 15-day IL retroactive to March 27.