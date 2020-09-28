Mets 2020 season grades for every key group, Luis Rojas, and Brodie Van Wagenen

The Mets navigated their way through a 60-game season in the midst of a pandemic, losing one big starting pitcher to injury, another to an opt-out, and dealing with a midseason coronavirus shutdown. And they missed the playoffs for the fourth-straight season and 12th time in the last 14 seasons.

Despite the issues that were beyond their control, the Mets -- a win-now team that won 86 games in 2019 -- have only themselves to blame for missing a postseason that will feature 16 teams.

Let's unpack it all and hand out grades...

Offense: B-

Though the Mets struggled badly with runners in scoring position during the first half of the season, their offense was quite potent throughout, with very productive seasons from Michael Conforto, Dominic Smith, Robinson Cano, Jeff McNeil, and Brandon Nimmo -- with most of those players plastered all over the National League leader boards.

Rookie Andres Gimenez, 21, was also a bright spot, using a contact-first approach but also starting to tap into his power a bit.

On the other side of things, Pete Alonso struggled badly after his historic rookie campaign, and both Wilson Ramos and Amed Rosario had dismal seasons.

The struggles of Alonso, Ramos, and Rosario shouldn't have been enough to keep this team down. And it wouldn't have been, if not for the mess on the mound (more on that below).

Defense: D

For far too long, the Mets have undervalued defense, relying on far too many players who are either being asked to play out of position and/or simply aren't very good defensively.

In 2020, that included using Nimmo in center field (where he was one of the worst defenders in baseball) and Ramos behind the plate. New York also used Smith in left field a bit, which usually doesn't lead to good things, and saw a regression at first base from Alonso and at second base from Cano.

Davis, who put in a ton of work at third base during the offseason, was worth -8 DRS there in just 34 games, which is frankly unplayable.

Gimenez (at shortstop, third base, and second base) was exceptional, and Rosario was very good at short. Oh, and Conforto was slightly above average in right field.

Going into 2021, the Mets need to place an emphasis on finding plus defensive options for catcher and center field.

Starting pitching: D

Jacob deGrom was brilliant, David Peterson was very impressive in his rookie campaign, and Seth Lugo showed that he might be a rotation answer for 2021 -- albeit in a small sample.

Aside from the above, every starting pitcher who touched the ball in 2020 was a disaster as a Mets rotation that was without Noah Syndergaard and Marcus Stroman -- and robbed of its depth due to trades -- cost the Mets a shot at playing in October.

Steven Matz had a 9.76 ERA (going from the rotation to the pen and back to the rotation), Michael Wacha and Rick Porcello put the Mets behind the eight ball in nearly every start they made, and depth pieces Walker Lockett, Corey Oswalt, and and Ariel Jurado combined for a 7.25 ERA.

The Mets missing the playoffs wasn't a mystery.

Bullpen: C

The pen was good and bad.

A resurgent Edwin Diaz was largely dominant, Justin Wilson and Chasen Shreve were very good, and Miguel Castro showed some flashes after being acquired via trade. Lugo was also effective before being shifted.

