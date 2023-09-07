MetroWest and Milford Week 1 high school football scores

Though it doesn't feel like football weather, the high school season is upon us. Week 1 begins with a gargantuan Division 1 clash in Franklin when Wachusett visits the Panthers. Both reached the playoffs a season ago and are facing off in the second consecutive opener.

Lincoln-Sudbury will welcome Division 1 semifinalist Methuen hoping to keep its five-game winning streak rolling after missing the postseason last fall. Conversely, Framingham is aiming to snap a seven-game losing streak when East Longmeadow visits from Western Mass.

State semifinalists Milford (at Bridgewater-Raynham), Holliston (vs. Foxborough) and Dover Sherborn (at Ashland) are beginning their seasons hoping to take another step further and reach Gillette stadium and the Super Bowl.

Holliston’s Devin Harding, left, and Andrew Denison celebrate Denison’s touchdown during the football game against Ashland at Ashland High School on Oct. 07, 2022.

Here's the schedule for the week:

Games to watch: Don't miss these games

Thursday, September 7

Wachusett at Franklin, 7 p.m.

Friday, September 8

Algonquin at Doherty, 6 p.m.

East Longmeadow at Framingham, 6 p.m.

Medfield at Medway, 6 p.m.

Milford at Bridgewater-Raynham, 6 p.m.

Westborough at Burlington, 6 p.m.

Dover-Sherborn at Ashland, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-County at Millis, 6:30 p.m.

Natick High School varsity football coach Mark Mortarelli addresses his players during the first day of football practice at Memorial Field, Friday, Aug. 8, 2023.

Natick at Needham, 6:30 p.m.

Wellesley at Dedham, 6:30 p.m.

Assabet at Millbury, 7 p.m.

Foxborough at Holliston, 7 p.m.

Wayland at Hopkinton, 7 p.m.

Hudson at Clinton, 7 p.m.

Methuen at Lincoln-Sudbury, 7 p.m.

Marlborough at Tantasqua, 7 p.m.

Uxbridge at Maynard/AMSA, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 9

Nipmuc at St. Paul, noon

Bellingham at Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale, noon

St. Bernard's at Blackstone Valley Tech, 1 p.m.

Atlantis/Westport at Keefe Tech, 3

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: MetroWest high school football Week 1 scoreboard