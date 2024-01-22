Which MetroWest and Milford football players made the all-state teams?

Wading through every football player in Massachusetts and picking the cream of the crop is a tall task.

The Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association released its divisional all-state teams Friday. There are 12 MetroWest and Milford athletes represented on the teams and five more honorable mentions.

Hudson, Maynard/AMSA and Milford led the way with two selections each, while Lincoln-Sudbury garnered one player on the team and an honorable mention.

Here's everyone on the list:

Division 1

Linebacker Peter Abair, senior, Lincoln-Sudbury

Lincoln-Sudbury senior captain Peter Abair dives into the air as he attempts to block a punt by Wayland sophomore Dylan Engelhardt during a football game at Wayland High School, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. Lincoln-Sudbury defeated Wayland 27-0.

Honorable mention: Henry Lowery, senior, Lincoln-Sudbury

Division 2

Receiver Max Poirier, senior, Wellesley

Honorable mention: Robby Broggi, senior, Wellesley

Wellesley senior captain Robby Broggi is lifted up after scoring a touchdown against Framingham on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

Division 3

Running back Nick Araujo, senior, Milford

Milford High School senior captain Nick Araujo runs against Walpole in the Div. 3 state semifinal playoff game at Bridgewater-Raynham High School, Nov. 17, 2023. Walpole won, 45-35.

Offensive lineman Tony Dew, senior, Milford

Milford High School junior Andrew Rivera, #34, and senior Tony Dew celebrate a tackle against North Attleborough in a Division 3 state football quarterfinal, Nov. 10, 2023.

Offensive lineman Joe Marino, senior, Westborough

Westborough seniors Sebastian Grillo, left, and Joe Marino put on head sets during the team's 43-6 win over Fitchburg on Oct. 14, 2023.

Division 4

Running back Max Dresens, junior, Wayland

Wayland junior captain Max Dresens runs the ball during a football game versus Lincoln-Sudbury at Wayland High School, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. Lincoln-Sudbury defeated Wayland 27-0.

Athlete Kaua Lima, senior, Holliston

Holliston High School quarterback Kaua Lima runs against Ashland in the MIAA Div. 4 state football playoffs, Nov. 3, 2023.

Honorable mention: Devin Harding, senior, Holliston

Division 6

Quarterback Jake Attaway, junior, Hudson

Hudson High junior quarterback Jake Attaway runs the ball during the Division 6, Elite 8 game versus Lynnfield at Morgan Bowl in Hudson, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Hudson defeated Lynnfield, 27-13.

Quarterback Dylan Gallo, junior, Maynard/AMSA

Maynard junior captain and quarterback Dylan Gallo looks for an open receiver during the Division 6 Sweet 16 game at Alumni Field in Maynard against Bellingham, Nov. 3, 2023. The Blackhawks defeated the Tigers, 28-21.

Receiver Mateo Arellano, senior, Maynard/AMSA

Maynard senior captain Mateo Arellano pulls in a pass early in the game against Hudson at Alumni Field in Maynard, Sept. 29, 2023.

Linebacker Garrett Giorgio, junior, Hudson

Hudson High junior Garrett Giorgio slaps hands with teammate Hudson High sophomore Ben Jackson during the Division 6, Elite 8 game versus Lynnfield at Morgan Bowl in Hudson, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Hudson defeated Lynnfield, 27-13.

Athlete Dasha Domercant, senior, Bellingham

Bellingham senior captain and quarterback Dasha Domercant runs the ball during the Division 6 Sweet 16 game at Alumni Field in Maynard, Nov. 3, 2023. The Blackhawks defeated the Tigers, 28-21.

Honorable mention: Owen Nanartowich, junior Hudson

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Find out which MetroWest and Milford football players made all-state