Which MetroWest and Milford football players made the all-state teams?
Wading through every football player in Massachusetts and picking the cream of the crop is a tall task.
The Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association released its divisional all-state teams Friday. There are 12 MetroWest and Milford athletes represented on the teams and five more honorable mentions.
Hudson, Maynard/AMSA and Milford led the way with two selections each, while Lincoln-Sudbury garnered one player on the team and an honorable mention.
Here's everyone on the list:
Division 1
Linebacker Peter Abair, senior, Lincoln-Sudbury
Honorable mention: Henry Lowery, senior, Lincoln-Sudbury
Division 2
Receiver Max Poirier, senior, Wellesley
Honorable mention: Robby Broggi, senior, Wellesley
Division 3
Running back Nick Araujo, senior, Milford
Offensive lineman Tony Dew, senior, Milford
Offensive lineman Joe Marino, senior, Westborough
Division 4
Running back Max Dresens, junior, Wayland
Athlete Kaua Lima, senior, Holliston
Honorable mention: Devin Harding, senior, Holliston
Division 6
Quarterback Jake Attaway, junior, Hudson
Quarterback Dylan Gallo, junior, Maynard/AMSA
Receiver Mateo Arellano, senior, Maynard/AMSA
Linebacker Garrett Giorgio, junior, Hudson
Athlete Dasha Domercant, senior, Bellingham
Honorable mention: Owen Nanartowich, junior Hudson
