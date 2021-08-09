Metropolitan Airports Commission names new MSP airport director

Aug. 9—Scott Skramstad has been selected to be landside operations director for Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Terminal.

Skramstad, a native of Fargo, N.D., has worked for the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) for 20 years. He recently served as assistant director for MSP facilities.

"Scott Skramstad is a proven leader whose knowledge, experience and vision will be invaluable in our continued efforts to ensure safe, efficient, customer-centric terminal, parking and ground transportation services at MSP Airport," said Chad Leqve, MAC Management and Operations vice president, said in a press release.

Skramstad has a master's degree and a bachelor's degree in business administration. He is a member of the American Association of Airport Executives and past chair of MSP's Customer Service Action Council Forum Committee.

"I am tremendously honored to serve the Metropolitan Airports Commission and the traveling public in this new role," Skramstad said in a statement. "I look forward to building on our abilities to measure and improve performance, collaborate with airport partners and respond rapidly to operational issues and customer needs."