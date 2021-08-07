MetroParks of Butler County seeking new tax levy in November: What to know

Aug. 7—MetroParks of Butler County will seek a new tax levy in November that will generate nearly $7 million a year.

The levy would replace the current six-year levy that expires at the end of next year.

"MetroParks proudly manages 11 parks, 60 miles of trails and approximately 85 different park facilities across Butler County, said MetroParks Executive Director Jonathan Granville. "About 80% of the MetroParks annual operating budget relies on funding generated from the local property tax, which would be collected as a result of the levy."

The county parks district is asking voters to approve a six-year, 0.7-mill replacement operating levy that would generate $6.7 million a year and cost the owner of a $100,000 home around $24.50 a year. Collection of the new tax wouldn't start until 2023. MetroParks does not receive operational funding directly from the county, and Granville said costs to maintain and improve the system continue to rise.

"Securing funding through the upcoming ley will ensure that the parks remain accessible, safe, and open for all to enjoy for the next six years," he said.

In 2020, MetroParks broke a visitors record with an estimated 1.2 million visitor occurrences, said MetroParks commission President Daryl Nelson.

"Although the pandemic has dramatically increased the public's demand for natural greenspace and passive recreational opportunities, MetroParks has always been committed to providing diverse, educational and safe park experience for all," he said.

The Butler County Board of Elections will consider certification of the levy at its Aug. 16 meeting.

If approved, voters will consider the tax levy on the Nov. 2 ballot. The last day to register for the November election is Oct. 4, which can be done online. Early in-person voting and vote-by-mail begins on Oct. 5, ending on Nov. 1.

Polls are open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 2.