All-Metro softball: A list of 23 standouts, among them a slugger headed to the U

2024 All-Metro softball first team

PITCHERS

Carter Raymond, Randolph, junior

College: uncommitted

She's the Star Tribune's Metro Player of the Year. A righthander, she throws with velocity, has an array of plus pitches and can throw them all with pinpoint control. She brings a 24-1 record to the state tournament, the one loss coming to Caledonia in the winners' bracket of the Class 2A, Section 1 tournament. She balanced that by three-hitting Caledonia in the final. She is 23-1 with 17 shutouts, a 0.55 ERA and 271 strikeouts.

Sylvia Shromoff, Shakopee, senior

College: South Dakota State

A lefthander, she's a dominating strikeout pitcher who throws with good spin and is perhaps the hardest thrower in the state; her pitches have been clocked at over 70 mph.

Hannah Tong, Forest Lake, senior

College: MSU Mankato

A righthanded power pitcher, she makes up the half of the metro's best 1-2 pitching punch, along with Avery Muellner. Tong gets most of the top assignments.

.

Jordyn Marsh, New Prague, senior

College: Southwest Minnesota State

A righthander, she posted a 15-2 record with 185 strikeouts. She also produces at the plate, hitting over .300 with four home runs.

POSITION PLAYERS

Heidi Barber, White Bear Lake, shortstop, senior

College: Connecticut

A softball natural with nary a weakness. Her sister Chloe was All-Metro a year ago. Has an elevated softball IQ, defensive moxie and is a tough out. Hit .492 with 31 hits, 11 for extra bases, and 19 RBI.

Cameron Chard, Belle Plaine, senior, catcher

College: Minnesota

She can dictate a game from the catching position, but her calling card is brute strength. She is the top power hitter in the state, batting .551 with 10 home runs, 43 RBI and a remarkable 1.798 OPS.

Cece Hanson, Rosemount, center field, senior

College: South Dakota State

Rosemount coach Tiffany Rose calls the swift and sure-fielding team captain "hands down the best outfielder in the state." Dynamite with the bat, with 32 career extra-base hits and 68 career RBI.

Katie Klotz, Farmington, catcher, senior

College: Concordia (St. Paul)

She's a strong-armed leader who sets the tone for the Tigers. Hit .458 with 26 RBI and a .746 slugging percentage until being sidelined by a broken finger just before section playoffs.

Ari Princl, Rosemount, shortstop, senior

College: Creighton

All-around talent is terrific with the glove and commands the defense. She's an offensive catalyst who is dependable in the clutch. Hit .434 with four home runs and 39 RBI.

Maya Schroeder, Stillwater, center fielder, junior

College: uncommitted

A leadoff hitter who was the sparkplug for a Ponies offense that averaged more than eight runs per game. She hit .532 with a .633 on-base percentage, 17 extra-base hits, 23 RBI, 28 runs and 17 stolen bases.

2024 All-Metro softball second team

PITCHERS

Kayla Schweich, Farmington, sophomore

Riley O'Connell, Centennial, junior

Jorey Fry, Rosemount, junior

Madeline Nutter, Lakeville South, senior

Brooke Nesdahl, Cretin-Derham Hall, junior

Avery Muellner, Forest Lake, sophomore

POSITION PLAYERS

Kylie Gaston, St. Michael-Albertville, shortstop, senior

Addison Coffey, Stillwater, third base, senior

Lauren Freeberg, Rogers, shortstop, senior

Nora Brandt, Lakeville North, first base, senior

Whitley Wischmeier, Minnetonka, catcher, senior

Kayla Bartol, Rosemount, left field, senior

Taylor Gallahue, Simley, first base/pitcher, senior

How the team was chosen

The Star Tribune's All-Metro teams and Metro Player of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with coaches and staff observations.

Past Star Tribune Metro Players of the Year

2023: Jessa Snippes, Rosemount

2022: Sydney Schwartz, Chanhassen

2021: Allison Benning, Stillwater

2020: no season

2019: Ava Dueck, Maple Grove

2018: Emily Hansen, Buffalo

2017: Marybeth Olson, Chanhassen

2016: Katelyn Kemmetmueller, Rogers

2015: Sydney Smith, Maple Grove

2014: Smith (junior)

2013: Hannah Heacox, Stillwater

2012: Cayli Sadler, Maple Grove

2011: Hayley Nybo, Hopkins

2010: Sara Moulton, Eagan

2009: Moulton (junior)

2008: Sam Hildebrandt, Park of Cottage Grove

2007: Brynne Dordel, Chaska

2006: Kristin Danielson, Mounds View

2005: Briana Hassett, Eastview

2004: Chrissy Sward, North St. Paul

2003: Allison Bakke, Anoka (junior)

2002: Kristen Schmidt, Park of Cottage Grove

2001: Missy Beseres, Armstrong

2000: Lyn Peyer (junior), Minnetonka

1999: Angie Recknor, Hopkins

1998: Recknor (junior)

1997: Lacey Hughes, Wayzata

1996: Karissa Hoehn, Stillwater

1995: Erika Kanavati, Henry Sibley

1994: Laura Peters, Park of Cottage Grove

1993: Tracy Carey, Richfield

1992: Laura LeVander, Woodbury

1991: Jeanette Strubb, St. Bernard's

1990: Karyn Valentino, St. Bernard's

1989: Sue Varland, North St. Paul

1988: Michelle DeBace, St. Bernard's