Metro roundup: SMWC's Cobie Barnes River States Conference player of the week

Dec. 12—Breakthroughs are happening for the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College men's basketball team in just the program's third season.

On Tuesday, the River States Conference announced Pomeroys senior Cobie Barnes is the RSC's Player of the Week for Dec. 3-10. Barnes is the first SMWC men's player to get that honor.

The 6-foot-7 senior scored 24 points in The Woods' 73-68 victory against IU Southeast on Dec. 5, the Pomeroys' first win in five tries vs. the Grenadiers. Barnes added season-highs of 12 rebounds and six assists.

It was Barnes' third straight double-double of the season.

"Cobie being the first SMWC men's basketball player to win River States Conference player of the week award is a tremendous accomplishment for this program," coach Jesse McClung said in a SWMC sports information office news release. "Cobie works hard every day to help this program win. He's a great young man and a great leader for our team."

Barnes is 16th in the nation in scoring at 22.7 points-per-game, second best in the conference. Barnes previously played at Indiana State, John A. Logan College and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. Through his past four games at SMWC, Barnes is averaging 25.2 points.

The Pomeroys are now 6-3 overall and 2-0 in the RSC.

In other college honors:

—ISU volleyball player cited for academics — Indiana State senior outside hitter Karinna Gall was named to the 2023 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team, as announced Tuesday by the organization.

Gall, a Belleville, Ill., native, carries a 3.88 grade-point average as a special education and middle school math teaching major. Gall was an Honorable Mention MVC Scholar-Athlete Team selection in both 2022 and 2023. Gall tallied 791 kills (2.16 per set) and 808 digs (2.21 per set) in her career, finishing on the team with 201 kills (2.39 per set), third with 206 digs (2.45 per set) this season.

College basketball

—MVC sets Arch Madness ticket sales — The Missouri Valley Conference's 34th St. Louis-based postseason men's basketball championship is scheduled for March 7-10 in the Enterprise Center, featuring all 12 MVC teams.

Tickets for the tournament — the nation's second-longest-tenured neutral-site conference tournament — go on sale 11 a.m. ET Friday online at TicketMaster.com and in person at the Enterprise Center box office. All-session tickets (11 games) are $199 per person. Single-session/single-game tickets are currently not available.

MVC fans can also contact their institutional ticket offices to purchase discounted all-session tickets prior to Jan. 16.