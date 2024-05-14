Metro, Cardinals offer $5 and $15 tickets for Orioles series

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals and Metro Transit are partnering to provide fans with a special ticket offer for an upcoming series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Select bleacher, pavilion, and terrace sections are available for just $5, while select field box sections can be purchased for $15!

The Orioles, who are tied for first place in the American League East as of Tuesday morning, will visit Busch Stadium for a three-game series against the Cardinals on May 20–22.

Tickets can be purchased online.

