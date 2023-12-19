Metrics show just how good Matthew Stafford has been since Week 11

Matthew Stafford has completed 64% of his passes for 1,250 yards, 13 touchdowns, and only two interceptions since the Los Angeles Rams exited their bye week in Week 10. Besides those numbers, the advanced metrics show just how good Stafford has been for the Rams in recent weeks.

According to rbsdm.com, Stafford has the sixth-best EPA per play (0.197) and the seventh-best success rate (47.7%) among quarterbacks who have at least 150 plays since Week 11. The experienced signal-caller is also registering the ninth-highest completion percentage over expected (0.6) in that span.

When watching the games or the film, it’s clear that Stafford can still throw with the best of them whenever he’s healthy. It’s also helped to have the new-look offensive line, Puka Nacua, and Kyren Williams all step up alongside Stafford and Cooper Kupp to boost the passing game.

The Rams are in the thick of things in the NFC playoff picture as they are 7-7 and are slated to face the 7-7 New Orleans Saints on Thursday night in Week 16. With their sights on the playoffs, the Rams’ franchise quarterback is playing the best football of his career since the 2021 campaign.

