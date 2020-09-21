MetLife Stadium turf approved by NFL ahead of 49ers-Jets Week 2 game

NFL approved MetLife Stadium turf ahead of 49ers-Jets game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NFL announced on Monday that the playing surface at MetLife Stadium ahead of the 49ers' Week 2 matchup with the New York Jets both was approved by the NFL and the Jets before Sunday's game, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

Here is where things stand from the NFL on the turf at MetLife Stadium. pic.twitter.com/oR0rVQz6Bx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2020

The 49ers were decimated by injuries in the contest, as Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas, Jimmy Garoppolo and Raheem Mostert all were forced to leave the 31-13 win with lower-body injuries.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that players were frustrated with how "thick" the playing surface was, a playing surface that was installed over the offseason.

“That’s as many knee injuries and ankle stuff and people getting caught on the turf as I’ve even been a part of,” Shanahan said. “I know our players talked about it the entire game, just how sticky the turf was. Unfortunately it’s a place we got to go back to next week.”

Deebo Samuel and Arik Armstead both expressed their displeasure on social media about the turf at the Jets' stadium following the game, and Armstead expressed "anxiety" about potentially having to return to the facility for the 49ers' Week 3 game against the New York Giants.

Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a high-ankle sprain early in Sunday's win, and Shanahan said the team is unsure whether he'll be able to start vs. the Giants. Bosa "most likely" tore his ACL according to Shanahan's postgame comments, but the team hasn't officially announced the results of the defensive end's MRI.

The NFL's MRI truck broke down during the team's East Coast trip, so the results for Bosa and Thomas will be delayed.

The field might have been certified, but such a lengthy list of injuries for both teams coming out of Week 2 should raise some concern for the league and the two organizations that call MetLife Stadium home.