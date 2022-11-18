MetLife Stadium will get new surface in 2023, but it won’t be grass

Players from around the NFL, especially from the New York Giants and New York Jets as well the NFLPA itself, have requested that MetLife Stadium switch to a grass surface from the current artificial Field Turf due to the massive number of injuries incurred over the years.

Regardless of the pleas, MetLife Stadium has no plans of doing that.

“We evaluate our field each season and historically have replaced our playing surface every 3-4 years,” MetLife Stadium said in a statement to ESPN. “We have made the decision to replace the field in 2023 and are currently reviewing proposals from multiple vendors for a new synthetic surface.”

That will not go over well with those who have to risk their careers playing for the Giants and the Jets going forward. The NFLPA, who released the following statement earlier this week, won’t be pleased, either.

“The players have been vocal and clear about this issue and it is a good step to hear them that change needs to be made. The change will not come soon enough, though, for players who will be at greater risk the rest of the season. We expect that whatever surface gets installed next year will meet the highest safety and performance standards possible.”

Giants safeties Julian Love and Landon Collins voiced their concerns recently when a study was revealed last week that the version of Field Turf used at MetLife, and four other NFL stadiums, was the root cause of a rash of leg-related injuries to players.

The type of turf that gets installed could impact the quality of free agents that want to come to New Jersey to play. The Giants and Jets are certainly hearing the rumblings from their own players and players around the league.

The issue is that MetLife is used almost every week during the season between the two teams and also is a popular concert and event venue. Natural grass may not flourish under the excessive use, not to mention the Northeast weather.

Keep in mind, natural grass was installed at Giants Stadium in the late 1990s and it was a disaster. By season’s end in 2000, the field was literally “painted mud,” which is the term used Giants owner Wellington Mara in his speech when he accepted the George Halas Trophy after the NFC Championship Game.

