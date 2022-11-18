MetLife Stadium replacing field in offseason but not with grass

MetLife Stadium, home of the Giants and Jets, will get a new field in 2023. But it won’t be grass.

Officials are reviewing proposals to replace the current FieldTurf with a new synthetic surface, ESPN reports. MetLife is one of six NFL stadiums with a slit-film surface that the NFLPA has waged war against, citing higher injury numbers.

NFLPA president JC Tretter said last week “the injuries on slit film are completely avoidable — both the NFL and NFLPA experts agree on the data — and yet the NFL will not protect players from a subpar surface.”

The NFL disagrees.

MetLife Stadium authorities, in a statement to ESPN, said they have not settled on the type of artificial surface yet: “We evaluate our field each season and historically have replaced our playing surface every 3-4 years. We have made the decision to replace the field in 2023 and are currently reviewing proposals from multiple vendors for a new synthetic surface.”

Julian Love, the Giants player rep, told NJ Advance Media Wednesday players were hoping for a move to grass because “the stats have shown we are on one of the worst fields in the league.”

The NFLPA said in a statement to ESPN about MetLife’s plans, “The players have been vocal and clear about this issue, and it is a good step to hear them that change needs to be made. The change will not come soon enough, though, for players who will be at greater risk the rest of the season. We expect that whatever surface gets installed next year will meet the highest safety and performance standards possible.”

