MetLife Stadium gets new synthetic turf; John Mara aims for grass in future

The playing surface at MetLife Stadium is finally being replaced after much controversy about its safety.

Over the years, players have cited the slit film synthetic surface as the cause of many torn knee ligaments and other various non-contact leg injuries.

A new playing surface has been installed at MetLife Stadium. The #Giants + #Jets will now play on a FieldTurf CORE system, which is the first multi-layer dual-polymer monofilament fiber. The heavyweight infill design is supposed to deliver a “lower incidence of total injuries.” — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 30, 2023

New York Giants co-owner John Mara sees the new surface, called monofilament synthetic turf, as the next step toward an all-natural surface, which is deemed safer.

“I foresee a day, my hope is we can get to a day at some point in the future when we can have a grass field that we’re able to maintain with two different teams and all the other events we have,” Mara said, via the New York Post. “I think we can get there at some point, Maybe it’s a hybrid product or something.”

The Giants will also replace the surface at their practice facility with the new turf.

Over the past decade, the Giants have been one of the NFL’s most injured teams. MetLife Stadium opened in 2010.

