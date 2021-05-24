MetLife Stadium will have full capacity for Jets, Giants games during 2021 season

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Scott Thompson
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jets fan
Jets fan

Jets and Giants fans will be pouring back into MetLife Stadium for the 2021 NFL season, as full capacity has been cleared with New Jersey lifting limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings effective June 4, NJ Governor Phil Murphy announced Monday.

Here's the statement from MetLife Stadium:

"MetLife Stadium, the New York Jets and the New York Giants are very excited with Governor Murphy's announcement today that will allow events to return at full capacity as of May 28. We extend our gratitude and appreciation to Governor Murphy and his staff for their leadership and guidance throughout the pandemic. We are currently reviewing stadium policies and protocols as our commitment to the health and safety of our guests and staff members remains our top priority.

"New York Giants and New York Jets gameday fan protocols will be communicated prior to the 2021 NFL football season."

Jets owner Woody Johnson also shared the news on his Twitter page, showcasing his excitement for fans to return at full capacity:

MetLife Stadium joins Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, as the Eagles announced they will have full capacity earlier this month. Other teams around the league may follow suit as well.

Recommended Stories

  • MetLife Stadium planning for full capacity crowds this season

    There weren’t fans at any games at MetLife Stadium during the 2020 season, but there won’t be any limits on capacity in 2021. Metlife Stadium, the Giants, and the Jets issued a joint statement on Monday saying that they are planning for full capacity for all games during the 2021 season. New Jersey Governor Phil [more]

  • Von Miller: Teddy Bridgewater trade was great, competition is what we need at QB

    Von Miller approves of the trade that brought Teddy Bridgewater to Denver. Miller, the Broncos’ star pass rusher, said today that the Broncos’ addition of Bridgewater, who will compete with Drew Lock for the starting quarterback job, is just what Denver needed. “When we got Teddy I felt that was a great move,” Miller said, [more]

  • How hyped Knicks fans are around NYC for this NBA playoffs push

    SNY roams the streets of New York City to discover how hyped basketball fans are to see the NY Knicks back in the NBA playoffs. The vibes are back.

  • Bryce Young more than ready to take over as QB one for Alabama football

    Alabama quarterback Bryce Young had a tremendous spring performance throwing for 333-yards and one touchdown. In today's Sunday video feature, we provide insight and analysis on the future of the Alabama quarterback position.

  • If You're Not Throwing These 6 Foods on the Grill, You're Doing Summer Wrong

    Your backyard BBQs should include more than just hot dogs and burgers.

  • Texans are dead last in Peter King’s NFL power rankings

    The Houston Texans are No. 32 in Peter King's latest power rankings at NBC Sports' "Football Morning in America" column.

  • Exclusive: Huawei founder urges shift to software to counter U.S. sanctions

    Founder of Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Ren Zhengfei has called on the company's staff to "dare to lead the world" in software as the company seeks growth beyond the hardware operations that U.S. sanctions have crippled. The internal memo seen by Reuters is the clearest evidence yet of the company's direction as it responds to the immense pressure sanctions have placed on the handset business that was at its core. Ren said in the memo the company was focusing on software because future development in the field is fundamentally "outside of U.S. control and we will have greater independence and autonomy".

  • NBA roundup: Grizzlies stun top-seeded Jazz to open series

    Dillon Brooks scored 31 points and Ja Morant added 26 to lead the No. 8 seed Memphis Grizzlies to a huge 112-109 road upset win over the No. 1 Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Sunday night in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. The young Grizzlies fell behind by 14 points in the first half, rallied to jump ahead by 17 points early in the fourth quarter and then held on to win on the top-seeded team's home court just two days after earning a spot in the playoffs. While Utah rested, the Grizzlies had to beat San Antonio and Golden State in the NBA's new play-in tournament to qualify.

  • Motor racing-Vettel laps Monaco with tears in his eyes

    The four-times Formula One world champion was later jokingly presented with a makeshift eye patch by his Aston Martin team mates. Vettel had said over the radio that it felt like his eye was bleeding and that either he was "super-emotional" or something else was going on. Vettel was eighth in the first session and 10th in the second.

  • Dana White says UFC 'absolutely moved on' from Jon Jones in heavyweight title bout

    Dana White said there's nothing wrong with going out on top.

  • Boxing-Fury signs contract for trilogy fight with Wilder

    Fury, 32, had been set to face fellow Briton Anthony Joshua on Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia in a world heavyweight unification title fight, but an American arbitrator ordered Fury to fight Wilder again before Sept. 15. Fury first fought Wilder, who is now 35, in 2018 and took the WBC title from him in a rematch in February 2020 with a seventh-round stoppage.

  • Sal D’Amato explains justification for 10-8 in Chandler vs. Oliveira at UFC 262 – but there’s gray area

    Understand the judging criteria, and you'll understand why Sal D'Amato scored Round 1 10-8 for Michael Chandler.

  • Motor racing-Leclerc hopes for a home race with better luck than before

    The 23-year-old, who grew up watching the cars race around the harbourside track and took the school bus along roads familiar to every Formula One fan, was excited at the prospect on Wednesday. "I love it, but I've had a bit of a tough time at this track in the last three years, apart from last year where we didn't race," the Monegasque told reporters. In 2018, his debut season with Alfa Romeo, Leclerc retired after a collision and then in 2019, his first year at Ferrari, he went out with a damaged floor.

  • Soccer-Pirlo says his Juventus future does not depend on top-four finish

    To clinch a top-four finish, the Turin club must win their final game in Bologna on Sunday and hope AC Milan or Napoli drop points in their games against Atalanta and Hellas Verona. Failure to reach European soccer’s top club competition would be an enormous disappointment for Juve, winners of nine consecutive league titles before this season, and the situation has resulted in speculation that Pirlo will be replaced.

  • Josh Richardson with a buzzer beater vs the LA Clippers

    Josh Richardson (Dallas Mavericks) with a buzzer beater vs the LA Clippers, 05/22/2021

  • Damir Hadzovic vs. Yancy Medeiros pulled from UFC Fight Night 188 lineup

    Just hours before they were set to step into the octagon, Damir Hadzovic and Yancy Medeiros have been pulled from UFC Fight Night 188.

  • Soccer-Aguero signs off in style as City celebrate title with Everton rout

    MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero said goodbye in style as his double off the bench in his final league match for the club helped them celebrate their Premier League title success in style with the 5-0 thrashing of Everton at The Etihad on Sunday. Aguero started on the bench as Pep Guardiola named a surprisingly strong starting team given they are playing in the Champions League final next weekend, but the Argentine could not be held back, helping condemn Everton to a 10th-placed finish. The already-crowned champions did not take their foot off the gas even though they had little to play for, with Kevin De Bruyne hammering the hosts into an 11th-minute lead before Gabriel Jesus made it 2-0 three minutes later.

  • Aaron Rodgers does not report to Packers OTAs amid trade drama

    Aaron Rodgers continues to show he wants nothing to do with the Packers.

  • Carmelo Anthony with a deep 3 vs the Denver Nuggets

    Carmelo Anthony (Portland Trail Blazers) with a deep 3 vs the Denver Nuggets, 05/22/2021

  • Soccer-Mbappe magic sets up PSG for French Cup victory

    Kylian Mbappe set up the first goal and grabbed one of his own as Paris St Germain retained the French Cup with a 2-0 victory over Monaco in Wednesday’s final at the Stade de France. Quick thinking by Mbappe to disposes Axel Disasi in his own penalty area, as the Monaco defender let a short pass from goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki slip under his feet, set up a 19th-minute opener for Mauro Icardi.