MetLife Stadium will have full capacity for Jets, Giants games during 2021 season

Jets fan

Jets and Giants fans will be pouring back into MetLife Stadium for the 2021 NFL season, as full capacity has been cleared with New Jersey lifting limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings effective June 4, NJ Governor Phil Murphy announced Monday.



Here's the statement from MetLife Stadium:

"MetLife Stadium, the New York Jets and the New York Giants are very excited with Governor Murphy's announcement today that will allow events to return at full capacity as of May 28. We extend our gratitude and appreciation to Governor Murphy and his staff for their leadership and guidance throughout the pandemic. We are currently reviewing stadium policies and protocols as our commitment to the health and safety of our guests and staff members remains our top priority.

"New York Giants and New York Jets gameday fan protocols will be communicated prior to the 2021 NFL football season."

Jets owner Woody Johnson also shared the news on his Twitter page, showcasing his excitement for fans to return at full capacity:



MetLife Stadium joins Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, as the Eagles announced they will have full capacity earlier this month. Other teams around the league may follow suit as well.