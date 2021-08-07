Methuen PD moves toward transparency, accountability

Aug. 7—METHUEN — Eight months after a scathing audit painted the police department as rife with mistrust and favoritism and lacking basic policies and procedures, the agency is on its way to addressing those concerns and others as Mayor Neil Perry prepares to name the person who will take over for retired Chief Joseph Solomon.

Over the past several months — four under the guidance of interim Chief Tom McEnaney — the department has taken a fine-tooth comb to the 23 findings returned by the CNA Center for Justice Research and Innovation in a performance audit last January.

Using interviews with 32 individuals who work with and for the city of Methuen as well as the Police Department — including then-Chief Solomon — CNA examined things like organizational structure, workplace culture, professional standards and policies and procedures, among others.

Among the key findings were that the department lacked formal procedures to review policies on a regular basis. In addition, it found there was a lack of trust in the method by which officers were promoted while specialist positions were not warranted. Finally the report found there was a lack of diversity within the department.

Former Westford police Chief McEnaney, hired in April on a temporary basis to take over from Capt. Kristopher McCarthy after his 90-day interim chief appointment expired March 31, worked with a team to correct issues raised in the audit. Those corrections, he said, are putting the department on course for accreditation, a process which is also underway and being overseen by accreditation manager Lt. Eric Ferreira as part of an Accreditation and Professional Standards team within the department.

McEnaney — along with new acting Chief Randy Haggar — stressed that the accreditation process has long been in the works and was not triggered as a result of the audit.

"Accreditation allows you as a department to judge your performance," said Haggar, a 28-year department veteran whose appointment as acting chief was announced by Perry Thursday. "The audit really identified we've been under the accreditation process for many years, however nothing has really been done with it."

Story continues

According to Ferreira, the department will become accredited by the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission after first becoming certified. The certification program consists of 159 mandatory standards that must be identified, codified and documented before a department can move on to the accreditation phase, he said. The accreditation stage of the program layers on additional standards depending on the size of a department.

Several key policies have already been documented and implemented, according to Ferreira, and are being put into practice as officers hit the streets. As policies are updated, McEnaney explained, they will be synched with the department's technology so that officers may review them on their cell phones or on laptops in cruisers.

Among the policies being reviewed are how lights and sirens are deployed depending on the severity of a call.

The accreditation requiring written documentation "codifies something like a response in our policies," McEnaney said. "We will now have levels to give officers instructions on how to respond: Code 3, meaning lights and siren, or a minor call where officers can go Code 1 safely with the traffic flow."

While the response code policy was written in a "vague" manner, Haggar explained, others simply weren't documented.

"It promotes accountability across all our personnel and makes sure our policies are even-handed with everyone," Haggar said. "The biggest thing is to make sure we have public confidence and to make sure we're doing evaluations on a daily, monthly and yearly basis so we are transparent with our community."

Issues raised in the audit that the community will be able to recognize once addressed, according to officials, are the concerns around promotions, discipline and staffing.

Of those surveyed during the January audit, 47 percent believed the promotional process favored individuals with connections to department leadership. Only 30 percent of those surveyed believed the department communicated a "fair and transparent" process for disciplinary action, according to the report.

"One of the things the audit identified is that we lacked a policy around discipline," Haggar said. "Now we're going to have to have a process for discipline so people can't say: 'This is the sergeant's friend and he'll get disciplined differently.' Everyone will know the rules ahead of time."

Testing and promotions, too, will be standardized. Ferreira said he is working on a written document that outlines the policies by which officers are promoted.

Residents will also likely be able to identify the reallocation of department resources in their neighborhoods as a direct result of the audit, officials said.

"The audit really pointed out that patrol needs to be a priority," Haggar said. "What I've done is try to rebuild the foundation of patrol, which is the backbone of the department. By doing that, we make every single officer a community police officer."

According to Haggar and McEnaney, the department is making a bigger push to use statistics and directed patrols, deploying officers based on data and call volume. Haggar said he looks at weather patterns and criminal activity, for example, in an effort to "heat-map" the city and put officers where the activity is.

"If the weather is humid and muggy, I might send a motorcycle officer into the park since motorcycles can more easily maneuver in and out," he said. "Visibility helps cut down if people perceive homelessness or drug use is a problem, for example."

There are currently 63 sworn officers and 17 supervisors, Haggar said. The department is budgeted to add an extra three sergeants, but is unable to do so because there aren't enough patrolmen to take off the streets to replace them. There are five officer vacancies and one officer in the police academy.

"I'd like to see an appropriate amount of supervisors supervising the street and right now we're limited," McEnaney added, applauding the efforts of Capt. Kris McCarthy, who started working on the staffing piece before McEnaney arrived. "We're using that audit report as the blueprint on how to build our (staffing) moving forward."

For his part, Perry is pleased with the direction the post-audit work and accreditation is headed.

"We have a good police department and accreditation is how we get residents to understand that," the mayor said. "People tend to lose sight of the positives."

McEnaney agrees.

"One of the big things the accreditation process does is it reduces liability for the officers and the city because it makes sure we're doing what we say we're doing," said McEnaney, who serves as interim chief until Thursday, when Haggar takes over as acting chief. "We are taking best practices from across the United States and implementing them in Methuen. It's a benefit for the citizens and a benefit for the officers. It's a win-win for this community."