Methuen delivers red zone stop in final seconds, survives North Andover

Apr. 23—NORTH ANDOVER — After more than three quarters of outstanding play, the Methuen defense suddenly found itself on the ropes.

North Andover cut the Rangers' lead to just one score with 4:13 left in the game and then, following a turnover, quickly drove to the Methuen 34-yard line with 0:56 to go on Thursday.

"We knew they wanted to go deep, into the end zone," said Rangers star linebacker Anthony Romano. "We told our defensive backs not to let anything behind them. The line got pressure on the QB, and we were able to lock it down. I'm so proud of this group."

Methuen's JP Muniz knocked down a pass on third down, then Jason Silvero blanketed the North Andover receiver to force an complete pass on fourth down, as the Rangers clinched a 19-14 victory in the Fall 2 finale for both teams.

It was the first time the two schools have met in football since 2015.

"We had to take a deep breath as a defense and get the momentum back," said Silverio. "We wanted this so much. It feels great. This team worked their tails off to get here. It was super important to us to finish the season with a win."

A surprise hero for the Rangers (5-2) was sophomore quarterback Xander Silva. Seeing his first extended playing time, Silva carried 16 times for 148 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown.

"Coach (Ryan) Dugan told me I was going to play in this game," said Silva, who entered the day with seven career varsity carries. "But I wasn't really expecting to play much. When he told me to go in on the second drive, I was kind of nervous. But I was excited, and we executed. After I got hit, it was just football."

Methuen took control immediately. On the third play of the game, Alex Borrelli took a jet sweep around the corner and sprinted 69 yards for a touchdown.

North Andover, however, tied it up on the second play of the second quarter when Steven Ferullo punched in a 12-yard touchdown.

The Rangers responded by driving to the Scarlet Knights' 5-yard line. But Ben Uluoglu made a big tackle on third down, and Jack Ferullo broke up a pass on fourth down to keep it 7-7 at halftime.

Methuen opened the second half by forcing a fumble that was recovered by Joey Pint and Romano scored a 1-yard touchdown to make it 13-7.

The Rangers then seemed to ice the win when Silva broke his 54-yard score.

"The funny thing is, I've been running that play incorrectly all season," said Silva. "I kept hitting the wrong hole, and the coaches kept yelling at me. Today, I hit the right hole, looked up and all I saw was open field and I was gone."

But North Andover was far from done.

Scarlet Knights QB Will Schimmoeller — who had only attempted five passes in the first three-plus quarters — hit Brayden Bethel for a 30-yard gain, then found Adam Lawrence in the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown with 4:13 left.

North Andover took the ball right back, as Steven Ferullo caused a fumble that was recovered by Brian Ferullo with just over two minutes left.

Schimmoeller then connected with Lawrence on two passes totaling 30 yards, the second resulting in a Methuen late hit, and the Scarlet Knights found themselves on the Rangers' 34-yard line.

But Pinto and Andrew Wannaphong stuffed a North Andover run, and three passes fell incomplete to clinch the Methuen win.

"We knew we had to do this for the seniors," said Silverio. "That group never had a losing season, and we wanted to finish this one off for them. It was amazing."

Methuen's Tony Castro delivered two sacks, while Josiah Concepcion and Borrelli each added single sacks and Romano had 12 tackles. Logan Salach had a sack and eight tackles and Tommy Cox made four stops for North Andover.

"This weird season brought this team together," said Romano. "There's nothing better than sharing a win with these guys."

Methuen 19, North Andover 13

North Andover (2-5): 0 7 0 6 — 13

Methuen (5-2): 7 0 6 6 — 19

First Quarter

M — Alex Borrelli 69 run (Omar Aboutoui kick), 10:23

Second Quarter

NA — Steven Ferullo 12 run (Seth DiSalvo kick), 11:04

Third Quarter

M — Anthony Romano 1 run (pass failed), 3:18

Fourth Quarter

M — Xander Silva 54 run (pass failed), 6:20

NA — Adam Lawrence 19 pass from Will Schimmoeller (kick failed), 4:13

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: Methuen (35-287) — Xander Silva 16-148, Anthony Romano 18-70, Alex Borrelli 1-69; North Andover (34-90) — Steven Ferullo 10-40, Will Schimmoeller 17-34, Jack Ferullo 7-16

PASSING: Methuen — Silva 2-2-0, 17, Joe Gangi 2-2-0, 8, Jason Silvero 0-1-0; North Andover — Schimmoeller 9-14-0, 106

RECEIVING: Methuen — Silverio 3-17, Romano 1-8; North Andover — Adam Lawrence 3-49, Brayden Bethel 2-30, Max Wolfgang 1-13, Nick Ankiewicz 1-13, J. Ferullo 1-9, S. Ferullo 1-(-8)

