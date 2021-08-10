Meteors will streak across NC sky tonight. How to see year’s ‘biggest’ cosmic event.

Sky watchers, even in parts of Charlotte, should see meteors streaking across the sky early Wednesday in what NASA calls “the biggest” such cosmic event of the year.

“It’s likely to be one of our most impressive skywatching opportunities for a while,” NASA scientists said on NASA.gov of the Perseid meteor shower.

One or two meteors could shoot across the sky every minute, said Joel Levy, president of the Charlotte Amateur Astronomers Club.

“Weather permitting, this year should be very good as the moon will offer minimal interference,” Levy said in an email. “Maybe the best in years.”

While peak viewing times stretch from midnight to dawn, some meterors could be seen after the sun fully sets around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Levy said.

Best practices are that you should give your eyes at least 20-30 minutes to adjust to the darkness and avoid as much white light as possible, he said.

Rare low moon

Levy told The Charlotte Observer he has seen the meteors from his backyard in south Charlotte near Matthews in years past, even in worse weather than what’s forecast for early Wednesday.

“This rare low moon night will be a great opportunity” to see the meteors, he said, weather permitting.

Charlotte has only a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service forecast at noon.

Ideal weather forecast

Any showers and clouds in the area should be well gone by midnight, NWS meteorologist Mike Rehnberg said.

He has loved watching the annual meteor display since he was a boy in Shelby, he said, and looks forward to going outside early Wednesday to watch it again.

Light pollution significantly cuts your chances of seeing the meteors, Rehnberg said. Charlotte is full of lights that, in the sky, extend much farther than people think, he said.

Looking for meteors

To see the meteors, look straight up, or to the east or south, Rehnberg said, since the meteors will head from the northeastern part of the sky. He said 2 a.m. or 3 a.m. is best for seeing the meteors.

Viewers can expect anywhere from 50 to 100 meteors per hour, according to the meteorologist.

“You’ll see a bright streak across the sky at a time,” he said. “That’s one meteor at a time. The phrase ‘meteor shower’ is a little misleading.”

The meteor bombardment is named for the constellation Perseus, “which rises in the northeastern sky around 11 p.m., local time,” according to meteorologist Brian Lada of AccuWeather, the private weather service.

Mountain meteor viewing

Great Smoky Mountains National Park in extreme Western North Carolina offers the best place in the state from which view the meteors, according to an AccuWeather map.

The mountains are best to see the meteors because they’re largely away from light pollution, Rehnberg said.

To watch the display, find a comfortable place away from lights, “including your phone,” NASA suggests.

“The meteors appear to radiate from around the constellation Perseus, but they can streak across the sky anywhere above you,” NASA wrote in a blog.