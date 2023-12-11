Metcalf, Lenoir ejected after 49ers-Seahawks scuffle originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

A 49ers defender was ejected for the second consecutive week following an altercation on the field.

In the waning minutes of San Francisco's 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner picked off a tipped pass from Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock and attempted to get up and run before he was wrapped up by Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf.

There were plenty of extracurricular activities after the play when Warner appeared to take exception to Metcalf slamming him to the ground, leading to Warner shoving Metcalf and Metcalf retaliating by grabbing Warner's facemask. Then chaos ensued.

The 49ers and Seahawks got into it after DK Metcalf threw Fred Warner to the ground



pic.twitter.com/wHRfjJLOzU — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 10, 2023

Metcalf and 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir were assessed offsetting penalties for their roles in the scuffle and were ejected with 2:59 remaining in the game.

DK Metcalf and Deommodore Lenoir have been ejected from the game pic.twitter.com/CZ91L5lK2A — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 10, 2023

Lenoir is the second 49ers defender ejected in as many weeks after linebacker Dre Greenlaw was disqualified from the Week 13 win over the Philadelphia Eagles after slamming Philadelphia receiver DeVonta Smith which led to a sideline altercation with Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro.

Lenoir and Metcalf didn't miss much. The 49ers' offense took over possession after the interception and iced out the remainder of the game.