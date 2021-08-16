Metcalf, Brown Headline Dynasty WR Rankings









It's officially fantasy football draft season! With the preseason underway and league group chats buzzing once again, managers know without being told that it's time to start hitting the books and prepping for drafts. Whether you're all-in on one league or stretching out your managerial energy across multiple leagues, NBC Sports EDGE can provide you with league-winning insights and analysis from the preseason all the way until your championship.

As the broader fantasy football landscape has taken shape in the past ten years, the dynasty format has grown significantly in popularity. Rather than a standard redraft league in which you wipe the slate clean every season and build a new roster, dynasty leagues use keepers as a way to transform fantasy team management into a pseudo-franchise experience. During a dynasty draft, there are more rounds and you can decide to keep a certain number of your players for the next season depending on league rules. In this column, you'll find a preview of our dynasty WR rankings for the 2021 season, which take 2022 and beyond into consideration.

The NFL season kicks off in exactly four weeks, and we couldn't be more excited to get things going. With an arsenal of content -- from positional rankings, season-long projections and ADP reports, to mock drafts and draft cheat sheets -- we are as proud as we've ever been of what we have to offer and are excited to share it with you over the next couple of weeks. Regardless of what format or size your league is, we are confident we can provide the tools you need to secure your coveted league title with our 2021 Draft Guide.

We have already shown off our first expert mock draft, sleepers, overall half-PPR rankings, half-PPR RB rankings, half-PPR WR rankings, QB Dynasty Rankings and RB Dynasty Rankings for 2021. Today we're diving into a preview of the 2021 WR Dynasty Rankings.

Check them out:

2021 Dynasty Fantasy Football WR Rankings

(Yahoo scoring)

1) DK Metcalf - SEA | WK9 BYE

2) A.J. Brown - TEN | WK13 BYE

3) Justin Jefferson - MIN | WK7 BYE

4) Stefon Diggs - BUF | WK7 BYE

5) Calvin Ridley - ATL | WK6 BYE

6) Tyreek Hill - KC | WK12 BYE

7) Davante Adams - GB | WK13 BYE

8) Ja'Marr Chase - CIN | WK10 BYE

9) CeeDee Lamb - DAL | WK7 BYE

10) DeAndre Hopkins - ARI | WK12 BYE

11) DJ Moore - CAR | WK13 BYE

12) Amari Cooper - DAL | WK7 BYE

13) Terry McLaurin - WAS | WK9 BYE

14) Tee Higgins - CIN | WK10 BYE

15) Allen Robinson - CHI | WK10 BYE

16) Keenan Allen - LAC | WK7 BYE

17) Chris Godwin - TB | WK9 BYE

18) Michael Thomas - NO | WK6 BYE

19) Brandon Aiyuk - SF | WK6 BYE

20) Rashod Bateman - BAL | WK8 BYE

