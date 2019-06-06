Metallica rocks national anthem for NBA Finals Game 3 as Beyonce, Jay-Z look on

Metallica performs the national anthem before the NBA Finals game three Wednesday.

It got loud Wednesday before the NBA Finals, as Metallica totally shredded the national anthem.

Heavy metal rockers James Hetfield, 55, and Kirk Hammett, 56, of San Francisco-based Metallica, let the guitars do the "Star-Spangled Banner" singing before Game 3 in Oakland's Oracle Arena.

Stars Beyonce, newly-minted hip-hop billionaire Jay-Z, Daveed Diggs and Lil Pump were in attendance as the crowd went nuts for the guitar heroes' lyric-free rendition of the national anthem. The bandmates wore their hearts on their shirts, donning the Warriors' "Strength in Numbers" T-shirts.

USA TODAY's Jeff Zillgitt tweeted the sound and fury from the arena.

The end of Metallica’s version of the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ before Game 3 of the #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/4ojIgagNbd — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) June 6, 2019

Metallica performing U.S. national anthem, and in attendance ... Beyonce and Jay-Z for Game 3. — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) June 6, 2019

Twitter loved the performance.

"Metallica doing the anthem at the #NBA is the single best thing you will see today," wrote Twitter user @EmilyBenammar.

"This just gave me goosebumps wow! #warriorsvsraptors #metallica," wrote @JacksonSull3.

The Canadian National Anthem was performed by Canadian singer Tenille Arts. (Yes, her song had lyrics.)

The series between home team the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors is tied 1-1.

This isn't the first time Metallica members have taken on the national anthem. The band already performed it during Game 5 of the Warriors' 2015 championship run.

And Hetfield and Hammett played a guitar-heavy version of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at San Francisco's Oracle Park for baseball fans at a sold-out Giants vs.Yankees game earlier this season.

For true students at the School of Rock, here's another version from a 2017 Giants game.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Metallica rocks national anthem for NBA Finals Game 3 as Beyonce, Jay-Z look on