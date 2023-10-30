Meta to launch subscriptions for ad-free Facebook and Instagram in Europe

Social media users in Europe will soon have the option to scroll Facebook and Instagram without seeing any advertisements — if they pay a monthly fee.

Meta announced Monday that starting in November, users older than 18 in Europe can subscribe to an ad-free version of the platforms for 9.99 euros a month on desktop and 12.99 euros on iOS or Android devices.

The company is launching the subscription as a way to comply with a ruling by the E.U.’s top court stating that, under the union’s data privacy laws, it must obtain consent before showing ads to users. The strict rules limit Meta’s ability to tailor ads by tracking users’ online activity.

In the new subscription model, users who choose not to pay technically consent to being served ads, according to a Meta news release.

“We believe in an ad-supported internet, which gives people access to personalised products and services regardless of their economic status,” it stated. “But we respect the spirit and purpose of these evolving European regulations, and are committed to complying with them.”

For the first several months after its rollout, users who purchase an ad-free subscription will see it applied to all accounts linked in their Accounts Center, meaning switching profiles won’t disrupt the ad-free experience. After February, Meta will impose an extra fee of 6 euros a month on the web and 8 euros a month on mobile for each additional account.

Those who choose not to partake can continue to access these platforms for free, Meta said, but users who choose to subscribe will not have their personal information used for ads.

“The option for people to purchase a subscription for no ads balances the requirements of European regulators while giving users choice and allowing Meta to continue serving all people in the EU, EEA and Switzerland,” Meta said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com