MetLife Stadium searching for the famous black cat from 'Monday Night Football'
The star of “Monday Night Football” this week wasn’t Saquon Barkley or Dak Prescott. It was the black cat that found its way onto the field and got the crowd going.
In the first half of the Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants game, a black cat was suddenly on the field. It ran around some, crossed the goal line and then ran into the tunnel. For a few minutes, fans, players and people watching on TV were captivated. The cat has been honored with back page treatment on the New York Post, fake “Madden” covers and plenty of other fun memes.
And the folks at MetLife Stadium are still looking out for the suddenly famous cat.
MetLife Stadium offers black cat update
There was an update on the cat, which was still missing on Tuesday.
#BlackCat Update 😺⤵️ pic.twitter.com/BNtEuq1oSv
— MetLife Stadium (@MetLifeStadium) November 7, 2019
The Post had reported there were 300 cats at the stadium, citing a source. There’s a big difference between 300 and 30.
Hopefully the cat can be found. Maybe it can be the Giants’ new mascot.
