Mesut Ozil urges Sanchez to stay with him at Arsenal

The message is clear from one Arsenal star to another: stay.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Mesut Ozil has been speaking about Alexis Sanchez as both of Arsenal’s star men have less than 12 months left on their current contracts and their future’s at the north London club continue to be the source of constant speculation.

With Arsene Wenger stating on Tuesday that he believes Sanchez will stay at Arsenal, Ozil’s comments seem to have proved that nobody knows what is going on with the future of the Chilean star who scored 24 goals and assisted 10 more last season in the Premier League.

Ozil also said his “preference is to stay” with the Gunners but will think more about his own future when Arsenal return to London from their preseason tour of Australia and the Far East

Whn talking to the media at the launch of their new third-kit, the German international was a lot more open about Sanchez’s future.

“I hope Alexis stays but I do not know what the status is to be perfectly honest. I value him a lot as a player and he is very well suited to the game Arsenal play,” Ozil said. “From a personal view I would really appreciate it if he stays. However, it’s the players decision after all and there’s not much more I can comment on that. “It would hit the team quite hard if he left, because he’s a player who always delivers. It would be a setback to winning the title but in the end it’s the players decision.”

Ozil’s Arsenal and Germany teammate, Per Mertesacker, believes Sanchez will be playing for the Gunners. Yeah, definitely,” was the answer Arsenal’s skipper gave when asked if Sanchez would be alongside him for his final year as a player before he retires next summer to take charge of the Gunners’ academy.

In short, nobody at Arsenal knows what the heck is going on with Sanchez’s future.

There is a scenario where Sanchez and Ozil will spend the next six months negotiating behind-the-scenes and both may still play for Arsenal but instead wait to see how the 2017-18 season unfolds. If the Gunners look like they will be at least back in the top four around January time, then we could see them sign a new deal and all of these delays will be forgotten.

Yet the players, and their agents, know they longer they hold on the more likely it is for Arsenal to pay them the wages they’re asking for.

This is all a waiting game but Ozil wanting Sanchez to remain at the Emirates suggests he will be doing so beyond this season and he’s desperate for Sanchez to do the same.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports