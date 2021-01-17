Mesut Ozil and the contract decision that changed everything
It was at the start of January 2018 when Mesut Ozil’s team of agents and lawyers began to realise the enormity of the opportunity that lay before them. Timing is everything in the business of football, especially when it comes to contract negotiations, and the context of Arsenal’s season meant that the time was suddenly right for Team Ozil to accelerate talks.
For around 18 months, Ozil’s camp had been in discussions with Arsenal over a new deal. But no agreement had been reached, and it is strange to think back now and remember how close the German came to leaving the club on a free transfer in the summer of 2018.
After months of drift, Arsenal found themselves confronting the possibility of their two best players, Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, walking away from the club for nothing at the end of the season. To have one key player in such a situation was troubling enough. To have two was perilous in the extreme.
Was it desperation, then, that drove Arsenal’s executives to shatter their carefully-managed wage structure by handing Ozil the biggest contract in the club’s history? Was it fear, with the team looking increasingly unlikely to finish in the top four? Or was it a genuine belief that this was, as Arsene Wenger put it at the time, the “cheapest option” they had?
Either way, from the perspective of Ozil’s camp, the moment had come. As it became increasingly clear that Sanchez was heading to Manchester United, they capitalised on the opportunity. For around two weeks it was all hands on deck as Ozil’s team pored over the final wording of the deal, forgoing sleep as the details of loyalty bonuses and image rights and everything else were finally, painstakingly, nailed down.
And then, just like that, it was done. On January 31st, the same day that Arsenal signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, it was revealed that Ozil had put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half-year deal worth £350,000 a week. “You expect that he becomes the leader and takes the responsibility to lead the team to success,” said Wenger, in a comment that has aged almost as badly as the contract itself.
Three years down the line, that deal has been terminated. Ozil said goodbye to his Arsenal team-mates on Sunday and flew to Turkey for his medical with Fenerbahce. It marks an unspectacular end to his Arsenal career, which can essentially be divided into two chapters: pre-contract and post-contract.
Rarely, if ever, in football has one contract offer led to so many complications for so many people at one club, including the player himself. Ozil’s team, led by his agent Dr Erkut Sogut, did what they are employed to do by providing the best financial deal for their client. In doing so, though, they also changed the dynamic for a player who has never shown himself to be the leader that Arsenal were so hoping to see when they offered him those terms.
In the three years since Ozil signed that contract, he has made just 48 Premier League appearances, scoring six goals and registering a meagre five assists. He has not played a competitive match since March, showing little of the attitude and workrate that Mikel Arteta expects to see behind closed doors.
And therein lies one of the primary issues with the Ozil deal. Arteta, technical director Edu and chief executive Vinai Venkatesham have been desperately seeking a solution to a problem that was simply not of their own making.
The three key figures behind Ozil’s contract were Ivan Gazidis, Dick Law and of course Wenger, who for so long had resisted the idea of breaking the club’s wage structure. Law, then the chief negotiator, was meant to have left months earlier but stayed on to help guide them through the transfer window. Gazidis departed for AC Milan a few months later. Wenger’s own departure was confirmed in April that year.
It came at a time of great change behind the scenes, with Wenger losing power, and in the Frenchman’s place Gazidis and his top executives employed Unai Emery, a head coach with a history of struggling to manage the egos and attitudes of the world’s biggest stars. He tried to create “friction” with Ozil to bring the best out of him, but instead succeeded only in turning the playmaker against him and his staff.
Perhaps Arsenal’s thinking was that Ozil would respond well to a more strict, demanding approach. If so, it was a horrendously misguided thought. Instead of finding a coach who could maximise their highest-earning player, Arsenal hired one who oversaw Ozil’s journey from talented playmaker to sniping outsider. The “friction” spread, and Emery went.
The story since then does not require much re-telling. Freddie Ljungberg tried at first to reinvigorate Ozil, but then gave up. Arteta gave him a few more months but eventually reached the same conclusion.
And all the while, that contract has continued to weigh heavily on the club’s finances. Arsenal have not played Champions League football since 2017, yet they have still continued to pay Champions League wages — with Ozil’s comfortably the largest salary of all.
Until now, Arsenal have been stuck with a player they do not want, on wages they can barely afford. And what of Ozil himself? Surely this is not what he envisaged when he agreed to those new terms, frozen out of the team and reduced to a grumbling irrelevance at the training ground.
The ultimate proof that this has not gone to plan for him, no matter his bank balance, is that he has rowed back on his repeated promise not to leave the club before the end of his deal.
There are so many lingering questions around this whole saga, most of which can only be answered by those who have seen him in training, day to day, in recent years. What is certain, though, is that the contract Ozil signed in January 2018 was the beginning of the end, rather than the start of something new.
When Ozil joined the club, all the way back in 2013, huge groups of supporters gathered outside the Emirates to joyously celebrate his signing. So many were so excited to see him arrive, but the sad reality of the whole situation is that so few will now be disappointed to see him leave.