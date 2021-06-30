Messi's future up in the air as Barcelona contract ends

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TALES AZZONI
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MADRID (AP) — Lionel Messi’s contract with Barcelona is coming to an end Wednesday with no news from the player or the club about his future.

The expectation is that the 34-year-old Messi, who is playing with Argentina at the Copa America, will stay at the Catalan club. He reportedly had been close to reaching a deal to extend his contract for two more years.

Messi’s future has been a mystery since he had his request to leave the club denied at the end of the 2019-20 season. He ended up staying and said he would reconsider his options when this season was over.

A lot has changed since he announced he wanted to leave the club. That decision was made not long after the team’s embarrassing 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, one of the worst defeats in the club’s and Mess's history. But since then, Barcelona has a new coach in Ronald Koeman and a new president after the resignation of Josep Bartomeu, who was at odds with Messi.

In came Joan Laporta, who won the club’s presidential election in part because of his good relationship with the Argentina star. He was the president when Messi's career started. Laporta said recently he was optimistic that Messi would renew his contract. When asked about Messi's future on Wednesday, he briefly said “don't worry.”

Messi excelled again this season despite staying against his wishes. He led the Spanish league in scoring with 30 goals and helped the team win the Copa del Rey title.

In Messi's previous contract, signed in 2017, he reportedly earned 138 million euros ($164 million) per season.

Playing in Barcelona’s favor to keep Messi is the fact the club has been slowly improving financially amid the coronavirus pandemic. Koeman is staying for a second season, and some players are arriving to boost the squad, including Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia.

Messi has won 35 titles in 17 seasons with Barcelona. He helped the club win the Champions League four times, the Spanish league 10 times, the Copa del Rey seven times and the Spanish Super Cup eight times.

While with the club, Messi earned himself a record six Ballon d’Or awards. He is the team’s all-time leading scorer with 672 goals in 778 appearances, and the top scorer in the Spanish league with 474 goals in 520 matches. He also is the player with most matches with the club.

He was the top scorer in the Spanish league in eight seasons and the top scorer in the Champions League on six occasions. His 26 goals against Real Madrid are a record for the “clásico” matches against Barcelona’s fiercest rival.

Messi arrived at Barcelona at age 13, when he and his family came to Spain to try his luck at the club's youth academy. He made his official debut on Oct. 16, 2004, and two years later helped the club win its first Champions League in a squad led by Ronaldinho.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Recommended Stories

  • Messi dominates Copa America group stage with Argentina

    Lionel Messi couldn't let a big milestone night pass without a little celebration at the Copa America. In a match in which he eclipsed Javier Mascherano as Argentina's most capped player, Messi captained the team and scored two goals and assisted on another in beating Bolivia 4-1. Before and during the Copa America, Messi has declined to talk about the end of his contract with Barcelona on Wednesday after 17 years.

  • Messi breaks Argentina's record for caps at Copa America win

    Lionel Messi became Argentina's most capped international player on Monday, marking the occasion with two goals as he led his national team to a 4-1 win over Bolivia at the Copa America. The 34-year-old Messi's 148th appearance for Argentina beat the mark previously held by retired defender Javier Mascherano. Messi made his Argentina debut in 2005 in a 2-1 win in a friendly against Hungary.

  • Soccer-Messi contract saga goes to the wire, but club still optimistic

    Argentina's Lionel Messi has yet to agree on a new contract with Barcelona, the club where he has spent his entire career, and his 21-year association with the Catalans could come to an end at midnight on Wednesday if no new deal is reached. Barca's all-time top scorer, who joined as a 13-year-old in September 2000, could stay beyond June 30 as a free agent, however, and officially not belong to the club until he puts pen to paper on a contract extension. The club declined to comment on Messi's contract situation when contacted by Reuters on Tuesday.

  • Who is going to win Euro 2020? Our experts make their predictions

    With goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane, England banished a 55-year hoodoo to defeat Germany in a major tournament and progress to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020. Although England have been handed a slightly less precarious route to the final, the heavyweights of Italy and Belgium still remain. Below, our writers select the team they believe will be lifting the trophy on July 11. Sam Wallace - Italy The tournament just seems made for Italy. Euro 2020 has doused the talent of so many indi

  • Gareth Southgate pays tribute to England’s ‘immense’ players in win over Germany

    A partisan Wembley crowd roared the Three Lions to just their second ever European Championship knockout triumph on Tuesday.

  • This North Carolina native is the latest player signing by Charlotte FC

    The fledgling MLS club is building out its roster, and just signed its youngest player yet. And, he’s from Cary.

  • Jordan Pickford turns attention to quarter-final tie after England beat Germany

    The Three Lions recorded a 2-0 victory at Wembley to advance through their last-16 tie.

  • Rihanna’s Brought Back Her Iconic Pixie Cut

    Contrary to popular belief, this super-short cut has endless styling opportunities.

  • Plby To Buy Lingerie And Lifestyle Brand Honey Birdette For $333M

    Plby Group Inc (NASDAQ: PLBY) has agreed to acquire Honey Birdette, a luxury lingerie and lifestyle brand, for $333 million in cash and stock. The acquisition will expand PLBY Group’s portfolio with a new high-end franchise and provide product design, sourcing, and direct-to-consumer capabilities. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021. Honey Birdette expects about $73 million of revenue and about $28 million EBITDA for the twelve months ending June 30, 2021. “This acq

  • England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is spiky, courageous, demanding - and now winning the nation's hearts

    As recently as January, there was still a debate rumbling over whether or not Jordan Pickford should be England’s goalkeeper at the European Championship. To have suggested then that Pickford would make a strong case to be the best goalkeeper at the tournament would have invited ridicule. And yet, for the second major tournament running, Pickford has emerged as one of England’s key men and has repaid manager Gareth Southgate’s faith in him. Four games, four clean sheets and England into the quar

  • Lionel Messi moves into the top 10 of international goalscorers

    Lionel Messi scored twice in Argentina’s Copa America win over Bolivia to move into the top 10 men’s international goalscorers.The 34-year-old’s achievement follows his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo matching Ali Daei’s all-time record last week, scoring five in Portugal’s Euro 2020 campaign.Messi’s historic goal came in trademark fashion, a delicious 20-yard left-footed lob from Sergio Aguero’s lofted through-ball.#CopaAmérica 🏆¡Nivel de elite! La dupla Agüero🇦🇷Messi nos dejó este gol fantás

  • Dutch broadcaster apologises for using Nazi-era subtitles to German anthem during Euros match

    A Dutch broadcaster has apologised after subtitling the German national anthem sung with lyrics associated with Nazi Germany at the start of Tuesday’s European Championship football match against England. The NPO channel showed the text of the first verse of the Lied der Deutschen, which has not been used since 1952 due to its links with Adolf Hitler’s regime, in its subtitle service for the deaf and hard of hearing. Only the third verse of the song, which stresses unity, freedom, and justice, i

  • Sweden vs Ukraine LIVE: Euro 2020 result and reaction as England learn opponents

    Follow all the action live from Hampden Park

  • The cast and crew of 'Zola' on becoming the first film based on a Twitter thread

    Riley Keough and the cast and crew of Zola talk to Yahoo Entertainment on making history as the first film based on a Twitter thread.

  • The day France's pragmatism finally lost

    Under Didier Deschamps, France's peerless talent pool has largely been throttled back. It often won big. Until it didn't on Monday.

  • England sheds agonizing history by knocking out Germany

    As the Wembley Stadium announcer roared the final score — “England 2, Germany 0" — Gareth Southgate's vision was momentarily diverted from his victorious players to the big screen. Shown beaming from the VIP seats, reveling in England's passage to the European Championship quarterfinals on Tuesday, were David Beckham and Ed Sheeran. Prince William, wife Kate and 7-year-old Prince George were also there celebrating, as fans just like their subjects rather than royalty.

  • Playboy to buy lingerie company Honey Birdette for $333 million

    Playboy CEO Ben Kohn joins Yahoo Finance to discuss how the company’s $330 million acquisition of luxury lingerie and lifestyle brand Honey Birdette is just one way the company plans to move its business forward in the industry.

  • Khabib Nurmagomedov: Conor McGregor must win early to top Dustin Poirier in UFC 264 trilogy

    Khabib Nurmagomedov's perspective on the third fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor doesn't different much from the second.

  • Gwen Berry turned her back on the American flag — as she should

    Right-wing pundits have lined up to criticize the Olympic hammer thrower after she protested during a playing of the national anthem at track and field trials. She has simply responded that people are ‘obsessed’ with her, and she’s right

  • Ethiopia's Tigray 'extremely fluid' as cease-fire in doubt

    Ethiopia’s government on Wednesday said its military could re-enter the capital of its embattled Tigray region within weeks, calling into question the unilateral cease-fire it declared in Tigray just days ago. Ethiopia also asserted that soldiers from neighboring Eritrea, who had been collaborating with Ethiopian forces, had withdrawn from Tigray. Redwan Hussein, spokesman for the Tigray emergency task force, spoke to reporters in Ethiopia’s first public remarks since its soldiers retreated from the Tigray capital and other parts of the region on Monday in a dramatic turn in the fighting.