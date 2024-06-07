Messick strikes out 11, Captains split doubleheader with Sky Carp

Jun. 6—Parker Messick struck out 11 in 5 2/3 innings to help the Captains win the first game of a doubleheader, 4-0, over Beloit on June 6. The Sky Carp rebounded to win the second game, 8-5.

In the first game, Messick did not walk a batter and allowed four hits, all singles. He's 4-4 with a 3.30 ERA for the season. Jorge Buros hit an RBI double and Jake Fox drove in a run in the third inning, and Maick Collado hit a two-run single in the fifth inning.

In the second game, Beloit got to Captains starter Juan Zapata for four runs in the first inning. After Lake County pulled within one run in the third inning, Beloit scored four unanswered to pull away. Jonah Advincula had three RBI, including a two-run home run, for Lake County.

The series resumes June 7 in Beloit.