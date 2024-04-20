Messi, Suarez start vs. Nashville SC as Inter Miami aims to build on MLS East lead

Lionel Messi was in the starting lineup for Inter Miami against Nashville SC on Saturday night as coach Tata Martino is determined to rack up as many points as possible in the MLS standings over the next month before the Copa America pulls players away in June and July.

Martino went with a strong lineup of Drake Callender, Tomas Aviles, Nico Freire, Franco Negri, Sergio Busquets, Messi, Diego Gomez, Julian Gressel, David Ruiz, Chelo Weigandt and Luis Suarez. The only starer missing was left back Jordi Alba, who is out a few weeks with a hamstring injury.

It was a perfect night for soccer, 81 degrees with perfectly clear skies.

Miami and Nashville were playing each other for the third time in six weeks.

“Yeah, I’m a little bit disappointed that Lionel Messi has got himself back probably into tip top sharp form just as we come into town again, of course,” Nashville coach Gary Smith said early this week. “I think what we can safely say is when he’s in the group, there’s a very, very different feel and look and inspiration about the team.

“And that’s not taking anything away from the quality and standard of some of the other guys involved there. At this point in time, I think they’re in a very, very good spot. They’re playing excellent football.”

Since Messi arrived in South Florida last July, Inter Miami is unbeaten in four games against Nashville, including the Leagues Cup final that Miami won in a dramatic 10-round penalty kick shootout. Three of the games ended tied in regulation. Messi scored in all four, including their most recent matchup, a 3-1 Miami victory on Mar. 13 that eliminated Nashville from the Champions Cup in the Round of 16.

Luis Suarez also scored for Miami in that game, and the pairing of Messi with his former Barcelona teammate makes Nashville’s challenge doubly difficult. Messi has five goals and five assists in five MLS matches this season. Suarez has six goals and three assists in eight games.

Going into Saturday’s game, Miami sits atop the Eastern Conference standings with 15 points and has scored 19 goals, more than any team in the league. Martino said the team is six points ahead of where it was at this point last season, and the goal is to build as big a cushion as possible over the next month to be in good position when the playoff race heats up the final third of the season.

Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino arrives to Chase Stadium before his team plays against Nashville SC during an MLS match on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. MATIAS J. OCNER/mocner@miamiherald.com

Nashville is off to its worst start since 2020, stuck in 14th place with just one win and seven points. Injuries to key players Walker Zimmerman, Shaq Moore, Tyler Boyd and Randall Leal have been a big factor. Leal was on the bench on Saturday.