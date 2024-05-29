Messi, Suarez, Busquets, Alba start for Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Wednesday night

Inter Miami returned to its “A” lineup against Atlanta United Wednesday night.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets, all of whom were rested and skipped the 2-1 road win against Vancouver last weekend, were back in the starting lineup, as was the fourth member of the former Barcelona quartet Jordi Alba.

Defensive midfielder Federico Redondo started for the first time since missing two months with a knee injury. Winger Robert Taylor, who had a goal and an assist against Vancouver, also started.

Miami has the best record in Major League Soccer through 16 games, with 34 points from 10 wins, two losses and four ties. Atlanta is in 11th place in the East with three wins, seven losses and four ties.

Messi and his teammates are riding a 10-game unbeaten streak while Atlanta is winless over its past night matches (0-5-4). Atlanta’s leading scorer Giorgos Giakoumakis, who has five goals, sat out the last game against Los Angeles FC because of a hamstring injury. He was listed as a sub on Wednesday. Brad Guzan, Atlanta’s starting goalkeeper, is out serving a red card suspension.

Coming off the bench for Miami: Matias Rojas, Leo Campana (who scored the past two games), CJ Dos Santos, Ryan Sailor, Noah Allen, Franco Negri, David Ruiz, Leo Afonso and Benja Cremaschi, who Wednesday was invited to the U.S. Olympic team camp in June in preparation for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Cremaschi, the youngest player called into camp by U.S. coach Marko Mitrovic, missed the first seven games of the Inter Miami season following sports hernia surgery. Since his return he has played in eight games and scored two goals.

The Argentine American appeared in all four Men’s Olympic Team matches last fall, scoring the lone USA goal in a 1-1 tie with Iraq.

“Last year Benja made big, big steps with Inter Miami and he grew through our youth system, and he got the opportunity to play for MNT (men’s senior national team),” Mitrovic said. “He had a small setback at the beginning of this year with his injury, but we are happy he’s back and we could see his impact right away on the field. Benja is important for our roster, important for our team, and he is the youngest player on our roster, so we believe he has a bright future with our MNT one day.”