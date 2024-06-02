Messi, Suarez and Alba score, but Inter Miami can only must a tie with St. Louis City

Lionel Messi is off to international duty with Argentina, but he is leaving Inter Miami during a challenging moment after the South Florida side failed to win at home for a second consecutive game.

A resilient Inter Miami fought back to score three separate equalizers at Chase Stadium on Saturday night en route to playing to a thrilling 3-3 draw with St Louis City SC. Messi, Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba all scored, but it was not enough for Inter Miami to to return to winning ways after Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to Atlanta United.

The result saw Inter Miami finish with four points out of a potential nine during this busy week that had the Eastern Conference leader playing three games in eight days. Inter Miami is now 10-5-3 on the year.

St Louis City SC took three separate leads in the match, with Chris Durkin and former Inter Miami attacker Indiana Vassilev scoring in the first half before Suarez scored an own goal in the second.

Inter Miami coach Tata Martino’s team refused to surrender, however. Messi scored the first equalizer in the 25th minute, pulling off his dribbling magic before finding Alba out wide on the left. Alba returned the favor with a low ball to an unmarked Messi, who curled a splendid shot inside of the left post.

The goal marked Messi’s league-leading 12th of the MLS season and 14th across all competitions.

Alba provided the assist on Inter Miami’s second goal two minutes into first-half stoppage time, delivering a cross on the ground from the left to the far post that found Suarez for a tight-angled finish.

The Spanish fullback then went from creator to scorer, authoring a composed tying finish in the 85th minute that saved Inter Miami from a second straight defeat. Alba raced to a ball in behind St Louis City’s defense on the left and calmly scored, though his goal was initially called back for offside before video review before the call was overturned.

Marcelo Weigandt almost gave Inter Miami a dramatic go-ahead tally four minutes later with a stinging shot from the right, but St. Louis City SC goalkeeper Roman Burki made an acrobatic save to keep the game level.

Midfielder Federico Redondo and centerback Sergiy Kryvtsov left the match early for Inter Miami. Redondo was substituted at the half hour mark while Kryvtsov exited at halftime.

Messi and a few other players will now depart for international duty while Inter Miami takes the next week off from training and matches. The team returns to action June 15 with a road game against the Philadelphia Union.