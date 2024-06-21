Messi starts, sellout crowd of 70,000 on hand for Argentina vs Canada Copa America opener

A sea of 70,000 sky blue and white striped Argentina fans and a smattering of red-clad Canada fans packed Mercedes-Benz Stadium Thursday evening for the highly-anticipated Copa America opener between Lionel Messi’s World Cup champion Albiceleste and the upset-minded Canadian team.

The rabid Argentinean fans made the pilgrimage from all over South America, Central America, the United States, and other corners of the world for a chance to see their beloved hero and his teammates begin defense of their Copa America title.

They wore Messi’s No. 10 national team shirt and his Inter Miami and Barcelona jerseys. They wore Messi hats, scarves, and tattoos. They sang and danced, as they did the night before when they overtook Peachtree Street in downtown for an impromptu pep rally as Messi’s image looked down on them from a Michelob Ultra billboard.

Alexi Macias of Port St. Lucie, Florida, an Inter Miami season holder and diehard Argentina fan, wore a Lionel Messi hat, shirt, mask and tattoo on his left calf, and carried a Messi cell phone case to the Copa America opener vs. Canada at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on June 20, 2024.

They belted out their team anthem as they waited in line to enter the stadium gates: “Ole-Ole-Ole, Ole-Ole-Ola, Cada Dia Te Quiero Mas (Every day I love love you more), Oh, Argentina!”

When a video of Messi walking into the stadium was displayed on the jumbo screens, the place erupted in “Messi! Messi!” chants. And when the Argentina players ran onto the field for warmups, the roar was deafening. Canada’s team was greeted by jeers.

There was no question Messi, the team captain, would be in the starting lineup, which he was. Argentina’s biggest question marks, considering its loaded roster, were who would start in midfield and at the No. 9.

Coach Lionel Scaloni went with Leandro Paredes of Roma over Gio Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur and Julian Alvarez of Manchester City over Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan.

Argentina’s starting XI were: Emiliano Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Cristian Romero, LisandroMartinez, Nahuel Molina, Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Angel Di Maria, Messi, and Alvarez

Canada’s starting lineup had no surprises: Maxime Crepeau, Alphonso Davies, Derek Cornelius, Moise Bombito, Allistair Johnston, Liam Millar, Stephen Eustaquio, Ismael Kone, Tajon Buchanan, Cyle Larin, and Jonathan David.

Argentina has played in three of the past four Copa America finals, losing to Chile in 2015 and 2016 in penalty kicks, and finishing third place in 2019, before beating Brazil in 2021 for the title. A year later, they added the World Cup trophy to their collection.