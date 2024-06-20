🚨 Messi starts as Argentina and Canada name XIs for Copa América opener

Argentina and Canada kick off Copa América 2024 on Thursday night, and the teams are out ahead of kick-off.

The reigning champions and current World Cup holders are eager to begin their title defence as Lionel Messi leads the way out.

Ángel Di María and Julián Álvarez offer support with Lautaro Martínez and Enzo Fernández on the bench.

ARGENTINA XI: Martínez; Molina, Romero, Lisandro, Acuña; De Paul, Paredes, Mac Allister; Messi, Álvarez, Di María.

Meanwhile, Jesse Marsch has revealed his third starting lineup for Canada, having only been hired one month ago.

Captain Alphonso Davies leads the way in defence, while Cyle Larin and Jonathan David lead the way in attack.

CANADA XI: Crépeau; Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Davies; Koné, Eustaquio, Buchanan, Millar; David, Larin

