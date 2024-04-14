Messi starts for Inter Miami vs. Sporting KC in front of crowd of 72,000, including Mahomes

A crowd of 72,000 at Arrowhead Stadium will get its money’s worth as Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are all in the starting lineup for Inter Miami against Sporting KC on Saturday night.

It is the biggest crowd in history for a soccer game in the state of Missouri and the largest crowd to see an Inter Miami game since the team launched in 2020.

Three-time Super Bowl champion and MVP Patrick Mahomes, who is part-owner of Sporting KC, was among the fans in attendance at Arrowhead, home of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sporting usually plays at 18,400-seat Children’s Mercy Park, but the game was moved to Arrowhead because Messi is such a big draw.

Inter Miami is coming off a 3-1 loss to Mexican club Monterrey in the Champions Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday. The team was eager to put that loss behind and get back to winning in the MLS league games.

Kansas City coach Peter Vermes said there was no way to fully contain Messi, but his team would try.

“I’ve petitioned FIFA to see if I can put 15 guys in the field,” Vermes quipped on Thursday at his pre-game news conference.

Asked his strategy against Messi, Vermes said:

“I’ve been very clear on this. I’ve watched the guy play since he was very young. I don’t know anybody, I don’t know any team, any coach that’s ever devised a game plan that that has nullified his unbelievable and unique qualities. And so, you hope that on the day he has a bad day. You hope if he gets a chance, he misses. That’s what you do, and you try to deny service to him as much as possible.

“But if you think you’re going to play man to man or play a low block or a high block or whatever, it’s all been tried. And it’s been tried by some really, really good teams over the years and he has destroyed those teams. So, like I said, we have to we have to be clear in what we do, and we have to be very alert and I’m not just talking about the first ball but the second run, the third run they have a lot of movement off the ball.”

In addition to the Fabulous Four, the rest of the Inter Miami starting lineup included: Drake Callender, Tomas Aviles, Diego Gomez, Nico Freire, Julian Gressel, David Ruiz and Marcelo “Chelo” Weigandt.

On the bench: CJ Dos Santos, Ryan Sailor, Noah Allen, Franco Negri, Benjamin Cremaschi, Lawson Sunderland, Yannick Bright, Leo Afonso and Shanyder Borgelin.

Leo Campana, Robert Taylor and Sergiy Kryvtsov were out injured.

How to Watch

The game is at 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV through the MLS Season Pass.