Messi’s son reveals the Barcelona star he would like to play with

Few names in the history of football are as intertwined as FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi. The Argentinian legend and the Catalan club have shared many glorious moments together, and have been together for a long time. Ever since he was a youth star at Barcelona, the player seemed destined for greatness.

Some irreversible and unfortunate moments took the two parties apart, but the bond between the badge and the player remains absolute. Moreover, it seems that the Barcelona legend has passed down that love for the Blaugrana badge to his children, who speak fondly about the club as well.

His eldest son, Thiago Messi, recently even spoke about some things related to Messi and Barcelona. As highlighted by Mundo Deportivo, one statement from Thiago particularly stood out, a statement in which he talks about the current Barcelona player he would one day like to play with:

“Someday I would like to play with Lamine Yamal.”

Understandably, Lamine Yamal seems to be a figure of motivation for the eldest child in the Messi family. With Yamal himself being only 16 years of age, and Thiago being just five years younger, it is not even impossible to imagine that age would be an issue in the possibility of the two youngsters playing together one day.

While Thiago Messi has revealed his desire to play for Argentina one day, it remains unclear where his future in terms of club football lies. Perhaps it lies in Barcelona, and he could even end up mirroring the career progression of his own father.

Yamal, on the other hand, is already making waves across the footballing world. The young Barcelona prodigy has already become a mainstay in the Barcelona squad and is now also representing the Spanish national team in the 2024 edition of the European Championship taking place in Germany.