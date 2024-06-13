Messi says he is too old for the Olympics after playing in Copa

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a goal against Nashville SC in the second half at Chase Stadium. The Argentina superstar has explained he will miss the Paris Olympics this year because playing the Copa América and another international tournament straight afterwards is too much. Matias J. Ocner/TNS via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Argentina star Lionel Messi has explained he will miss the Paris Olympics this year because playing the Copa América and another international tournament straight afterwards is too much.

The 36-year-old World Cup winner, who is expected to end his career at Inter Miami with his current deal running until 2025, will lead out Argentina as they try to defend their Copa title in the US - with the tournament starting next Thursday.

"It would be two, three straight months of not being with the club, and more than anything I'm not at an age to be in everything," he told ESPN.

"I have to choose carefully, and it would be too much to play two straight tournaments. I've been very lucky to play in the Olympics, of winning it (in 2008)."