Messi a popular man and Fury meets Ruiz – Sunday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 18.
Football
Manchester City got their days mixed up!
Us thinking it was the 19th today…. pic.twitter.com/HUz0Eamffw
— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 18, 2021
Lionel Messi and Ronald Koeman revelled in Barcelona’s Copa Del Rey win.
2020/21 COPA DEL REY CHAMPIONS 🏆 #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/vSnQpFTmvu
— Ronald Koeman (@RonaldKoeman) April 18, 2021
Everyone wanted a picture with Messi.
📸 Fútbol ❤️ #Messi🙌 Capitán. Compañero. Ídolo. Único. pic.twitter.com/OiMJzgKa9p
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) April 18, 2021
Wilfried Zaha had fun.
Sunday funday with the fam pic.twitter.com/FUldhdAxwK
— Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) April 18, 2021
What a finish!
𝑲𝒊𝒄𝒌 𝒊𝒕 𝒍𝒊𝒌𝒆 𝑲𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒚…@Chloe_Kelly98 🤩
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klUGiM pic.twitter.com/MhZxicDyrD
— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 18, 2021
Eddie Nketiah answered Arsenal’s SOS.
https://twitter.com/EddieNketiah9/status/1383823299407335436
Rio Ferdinand loved Mason Greenwood’s double against Burnley.
Macey Maceeeey 😍
— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) April 18, 2021
Harry Maguire was pleased with United.
Important to find a way to win. Well done lads 💪🔴 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/7vDbaxzKsu
— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) April 18, 2021
A landmark game for Scott Parker.
💯👔
A milestone for Scott today. 👏#FFC pic.twitter.com/Uzf1UwlQsj
— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) April 18, 2021
Same again tomorrow night?
🔥 "It's all over! It's his day!" #LEELIV pic.twitter.com/bFq3smoOWd
— Leeds United (@LUFC) April 18, 2021
Crawley addressed speculation!
🗣 Crawley Town Football Club would like to confirm that despite the rumours, we are not one of the six clubs in mention and will not be seeking membership to any #SuperLeague.
The club will make no further comment at this time. #TownTeamTogether🔴 https://t.co/kdxJpWsyjy
— Crawley Town FC (@crawleytown) April 18, 2021
Cricket
Jos Buttler did some coaching.
Stuart Broad had a battle on his hands.
Paul Collingwood hit the beach.
What a performance!
Snooker
Neil Robertson delighted his fans.
𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗿𝘂𝗰𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗮 𝗡𝗲𝗶𝗹 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝘄𝗶𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗡𝗲𝗶𝗹 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗲𝘀 𝗮 𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘂𝗿𝘆 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗳𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 #winning
Robertson leads Liang 7-3 #ilovesnooker @Betfred pic.twitter.com/yErao5pwuO
— World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) April 18, 2021
Boxing
Wonder if AJ cropped up in conversation?
Pleasure to meet you @Andy_destroyer1 🤝 pic.twitter.com/JAUQZnHHkM
— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) April 18, 2021
Tommy Fury called out Jake Paul.
I’m ready to give the people what they want. @jakepaul
— Tommy Fury (@tommytntfury) April 18, 2021
A big year for Joe Joyce.
It’s all about the Heavyweights this summer.Big fights are coming.#THEJUGGERNAUT 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/4KI6hdFlaF
— Joe Joyce (@JoeJoyceBoxing) April 17, 2021
Tennis
The All England Club looked in good nick.
Novak Djokovic was ready for action.
.@SerbiaOpen2021 idemooo ☄️ pic.twitter.com/Pfsu8K0cyk
— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) April 18, 2021
Katie Boulter was out and about.
Formula One
No negativity for Lewis Hamilton.