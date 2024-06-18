Messi names Real Madrid legend as the ‘player that made him the most angry’

A few days before the start of the Copa America, Lionel Messi had a fun interview with his nephew Tomás on the YouTube channel ‘Dispuestos a todo’.

The former Barcelona captain, who is currently in Atlanta in Argentina’s training camp for the Copa America 2024, made some interesting revelations during the interview.

One such revelation saw the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner bring up the name of former Real Madrid captain and club legend Sergio Ramos.

Indeed, when asked to name the player who made him the most angry and with whom he argued and fought the most on the pitch during his illustrious career, Messi did not hesitate before naming Sergio Ramos.

“With Sergio Ramos we fought a lot. He was the player I got most angry with. After that we were teammates, but we always clashed in the Clasicos. They were intense,” he explained, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

From fierce rivals to teammates at PSG. (Photo by MAHMOUD HEFNAWY/AFP via Getty Images)

Messi and Ramos were at the centre of the El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid rivalry when it was at its peak in the last decade.

The duo engaged in some hard-fought battles in Spain before ending up as teammates at PSG with both players leaving La Liga for Ligue 1 in the summer of 2021.

Both Ramos and Messi left PSG last year, with the former returning to Sevilla while the latter signed for Inter Miami in the MLS.

Now, with Ramos leaving Sevilla earlier this month, there may be a possibility that the pair reunite again at Inter Miami.