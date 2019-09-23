Messi misses out as Zsori stunner seals Puskas Award for goal of the year

Former Debrecen man Daniel Zsori has scooped the Puskas Award for the most beautiful goal scored in 2019, the 18-year-old Hungarian beating off competition from Barcelona's Lionel Messi and River Plate's Juan Fernando Quintero.

Having been introduced just a few minutes from full time with his side tied at 1-1 with Ferencvaros, the youngster fired home an overhead kick from the edge of the box in the 93rd minute - all on his professional debut.

Having made 25 appearances in total during his time with Debrecen, scoring two goals, Zsori secured a transfer to fellow Nemzeti Bajnokság I side Fehervar during the summer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

What lies in the future of what is sure to be a long career for Zsori remains to be seen, but beating one of football's all-time greats in Lionel Messi to lift the award is sure to provide confidence on his journey.

Indeed, the goal Messi was nominated for was obviously stellar strike itself, the five-time Ballon d'Or-winning Argentine looping a sumptuous lob over the head of Real Betis goalkeeper Pau Lopez from the edge of the box.

Messi's incredible strike was the final goal in what was a routine 4-1 victory for the reigning La Liga champions.

The last name on the three-man shortlist was River's Quintero, whose incredible curling, long-range free-kick opened the scoring against Racing Club, beating 'keeper Gabriel Arias with his wonderstrike.

River would go on to beat their February opponents 2-0 courtesy of an own goal from Alejandro Donatti.

More to follow...