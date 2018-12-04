Messi misses out on Ballon d’Or but plans to ‘win everything’ with Barcelona

Lionel Messi may have missed out on a sixth Ballon d’Or, but the Barcelona superstar is looking to “win everything” at club level this season.

Despite enjoying another productive year in 2018, the mercurial Argentine could only muster a fifth-place finish in the latest Golden Ball vote .

Individual accolades have never been a priority for the humble 31-year-old , though, and that snub will have done little to dent his confidence or shift his focus.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

There are still many prestigious prizes up for grabs in 2018-19, and Messi is determined to get his hands on as many as possible.

He told Spanish publication Sport : “I don't like losing and every game we play the objective is to win.

“The team is above every individual. The biggest successes at the biggest sides are earned by working hard as a group, a good group. We're all important.”

Messi, who has helped Barca back to the top of the Liga standings and through to the last 16 of the Champions League , added: “Whenever we start a new season, I always try to improve on an individual level as well as collectively.

“I want to us win everything. That's what is expected at a club like Barca.

“For that reason the objective is to win every competition we're in and my motivation is that I improve every year.”

Messi has netted 15 times in just 16 appearances for Barca this season.

Those efforts have the Blaugrana chasing down another Liga title and European crown, while their next outing will see them continue a domestic cup quest.

Ernesto Valverde’s side are back in action on Wednesday when they face Cultural Leonesa in the second leg of a Copa del Rey tie which they currently lead 1-0 on aggregate.

Story continues

It remains to be seen if Messi will be given game time against the third tier minnows but, having already taken in an enforced rest this season after breaking his arm , he will be desperate to figure as much as possible over the coming weeks.