Messi mania continues with new bobblehead collection that includes Suarez, Alba, Busquets

Looking for a last-minute Father’s Day gift?

How about a Lionel Messi Bighead bobblehead? If your dad is a diehard Inter Miami fan, you can get him a quartet of bobbleheads of Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

Sports merchandising company FOCO released on Friday a new Inter Miami bobblehead collection that features bighead bobbleheads of the four marquee players, who were teammates at FC Barcelona and have led Miami to the top of the MLS standings this season.

Along with the basic bigheads, there also is a variant bighead of Lionel Messi in the black Inter Miami kit. Each bobblehead stands at 9.5 inches and retails for $65 apart from the Messi variant that retails for $80. Alba, Suarez, and Busquets are individually numbered out of 144. The Messi bighead is numbered out of 1024 and the Messi variant is numbered out of 224.

FOCO also is releasing bobbleheads of Riqui Puig (L.A. Galaxy), Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati) and Santiago Rodriguez (New York City FC).

Messi merchandise has been flying off the shelves since he signed with Inter Miami last summer. MLS announced on Monday that Messi ranks No. 1 on the list of top-selling adidas MLS jerseys in the league sold on MLSstore.com, powered by global digital sports platform, Fanatics, the MLS official e-commerce partner.

Messi’s shirt became the most sold jersey of 2023 within 45 minutes of his jersey launch on MLSStore.com and became the most sold jersey in the history of MLSStore.com within three days. Inter Miami also set an MLSStore.com all-time unit and revenue record in 2023, despite being near the bottom of the standings all year.

Suárez ranks No. 2 on the list of top-selling MLS shirts. Both Miami stars are on duty with their national teams preparing for the Copa America, Messi with defending champion Argentina and Suarez with Uruguay.

Alba’s jersey came in at No. 18 on the Top 25. Busquets was No. 24 and Benjamin Cremaschi, the 19-year-old midfielder from Key Biscayne, was No. 25.

Inter Miami plays on the road Saturday against the Philadelphia Union. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on Apple TV through the MLS Season Pass.