How Messi, Inter Miami knocked FC Cincinnati out of U.S. Open Cup

In the U.S. Open Cup semifinal on Wednesday Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF outlasted FC Cincinnati to advance to the final. In a dramatic twist from Cincinnati’s more-than-stellar 2-0 lead, Messi assisted the two comeback goals and forced extra time on Sunday. A stalemate of goals in the extra time that ended 3-3 sent the match to a penalty shootout, which Miami won, 5-4.

It’s a tale of two forms, now. FC Cincinnati have lost three matches in a row and in two of those games have been eliminated from the chance at a trophy. Messi and Miami have won eight in a row and won the 2023 Leagues Cup title, despite currently sitting in last place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings.

FCC Inter Miami Inter Miami CF downs FC Cincinnati in Open Cup semifinal PK shootout | Replay

FC Cincinnati FC Cincinnati without top defender against Lionel Messi, Inter Miami

Cincinnati was up two goals with 25 minutes left in the game. How did the top team in Major League Soccer end up losing and getting knocked out of the U.S. Open Cup?

The ‘Messi effect’

FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan said earlier in the week that all it takes for Messi to shine is a moment, just a split second, of opportunity. Suffice to say Wednesday night's game proved him right.

Messi dampened Miami’s deficit with a pinpoint cross off of a free kick to striker Leonardo Campana. It was 2-1, Cincinnati advantage, with 20 minutes of soccer left to play. In the 97th minute, down a goal, Messi received the ball from nearly 40 yards away from goal and delivered yet another pinpoint cross to striker Leonardo Campana. It was then 2-2.

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates a goal by Inter Miami CF forward Leonardo Campana (9) in the second half of a U.S. Open Cup semifinal match between Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.

It felt like there was a ticking timebomb counting down the seconds until Messi performed the unbelievable, and in the 97th minute it finally went off.

“He makes the delivery on plays that matter, and that’s where he’s the difference maker,” Noonan said. “I thought as a whole the guys did a pretty good job; limited moments where (Messi) could get in dangerous spots to cause us some problems … we got a lot of those moments right.”

FC Cincinnati are the first team since Messi joined Miami to keep him from scoring, snapping a seven-game streak. Regardless, Messi found a way.

“It’s one or two moments, and that’s the difference,” Noonan said.

Missed opportunities

Scoring three goals in a match makes the idea of missed opportunities seem silly, yes, but Cincinnati had 22 shots on Wednesday night. Nine on target. That’s the most Miami has had to defend since Messi played his first game on July 21.

After the game FC Cincinnati’s Yuya Kubo, who subbed on and scored the game-tying third goal in extra time, credited the loss to unfortunate missed opportunities. Kubo scored off of a corner kick earlier in the match, too, though it was called back for a handball. Kubo’s no-goal, as well as an Aaron Boupendza goal called back for offsides meant that FC Cincinnati put a total of five in the back of the net, but only counted three.

Plenty of missed chances didn’t hit the back of the net too, though.

In the 104th minute, the first half of extra time, Kubo played a corner that was headed into the crossbar by Santiago Arias; the ball was hardly inches away from hitting the back of the net. A handful of crosses made their way across the box, untouched, and others that made their way straight to Miami’s goalkeeper. It was a night where FC Cincinnati players can't help but wish they left with more.

“We missed opportunities a lot,” Kubo said, “(before the penalties) we should have scored, and we should have finished this game.”

The Messi parade quickly came and went through Cincinnati and FCC fans, players, and staff leave in disappointment knowing the opportunity to end Messi's undefeated streak with Miami was missed.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: How Messi, Inter Miami knocked FC Cincinnati out of the U.S. Open Cup