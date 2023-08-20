Messi, Inter Miami capture Leagues Cup championship
Lionel Messi continues to put on a show during his short tenure in the MLS, this time leading Inter Miami to a Leagues Cup title.
Lionel Messi can win Inter Miami's first title against Nashville.
Miami beat Nashville in an 11-round penalty shootout.
Messi says he believes soccer has grown a lot already in the United States.
That's eight goals in five matches for Messi.
Ronaldo is once again a champion.
Inter Miami will now take on FC Dallas in the Round of 16.
Lionel Messi started his Inter Miami career on a perfect note.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Messi and Inter Miami look to secure a spot in the Leagues Cup knockout round.
The greatest soccer player ever is now in Major League Soccer and using this blank canvas to continue painting masterpieces as only he could.
You couldn't have scripted a better MLS debut for one of the greatest players of all time.
