Messi impressed by Inter talent: ‘Great present and future’

Lionel Messi had high praise for Inter talent Valentin Carboni, suggesting the teenage forward has ‘amazing quality’ and a ‘great present and future’.

The 19-year-old Argentinian forward spent the 2023-24 season on loan with Monza, where he showed his potential under Raffaele Palladino, scoring twice and providing four assists across 31 Serie A matches.

Inter have been impressed by Carboni but are not planning to keep the talented youngster, looking to sell him this summer for around €30m to fund their transfer market objectives. Fiorentina have been linked with a move for the 19-year-old and West Ham have also been keeping tabs on him.

Messi praises Carboni

Speaking to TyC Sports via FcInterNews after Argentina’s 4-1 friendly win over Guatemala, Messi shared his positive impression of Carboni, who played 62 minutes of the match.

“He has a great present and future, we have to take advantage of him, just like many guys who arrive with great strength. Since we arrived in the United States, he has been training with us.

“I had already seen him in the Under 20s but he has grown a lot. He is a different player, much better trained and with amazing quality.”

Carboni has been included in the Argentina squad by Lionel Scaloni for the upcoming Copa America, where the Albiceleste will face Peru, Chile and Canada in Group A.